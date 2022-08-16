Award-Winning Actress & Singer, Shavvon Lin, Set to Release Brand New Single "Enough for Love" on September 9, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Having just come off an incredible, award-winning run for her starring performance in the dramatic short film Apart, Together , actress, singer & lyricist, Shavvon Lin, has announced her new single "Enough for Love" will be released on September 9th, with her full EP soon following.

Reminiscent of '90s R&B, Lin's sensual and melodic vocals soar over a tranquil beat as she tackles lyrics pertaining to relationship insecurities.

Hardly a novice to the music scene, Lin lent her vocal talents for a handful of songs featured in China's hit TV series, First Half of My Life, and furthered her musical efforts on a collaboration with rap group Straight Fire Gang for the song, "24 Years" . As a solo artist, Lin's first official release was her 2020 single, "Love Me Later," an explosive future bass anthem that showcased a promising taste of what was to come from Shavvon Lin as a pop artist. The song was part one of an additional upcoming EDM trilogy EP releasing later this year.

Although music is currently taking a front seat, the talented Asian beauty is equally as passionate about her acting career. In 2021, Lin won eight Best Actress awards at prestigious film festivals across the globe for her poignant and nuanced performance in Apart, Together. This included the Independent Shorts Awards, the London Independent Film Awards, and the New York Indie Shorts Awards.

Tackling the complex topic of China's controversial one-child policy, Apart, Together finds Lin playing the lead role of Yiru, a Chinese teenager who travels to America in search of her long lost sister.

Born in Guangzhou, China, Shavvon Lin moved to Los Angeles at the age of 18 to study film and communications at UCLA. She made her film debut in the independent short, False Awakening (2014), and later went on to star in A Better World (2015), Alibi (2016), and Good Night Butterfly (2017).

Apart from a thriving acting and singing career, Lin enjoys writing and is the co-editor and translator of the book series, New Wave of Acting .

