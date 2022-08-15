Technics Announces Availability of the SL-100C Direct Drive Turntable

The newest addition to the Technics line-up is available on the new Technics.com brand experience site

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technics is pleased to announce the availability of the new SL-100C Direct Drive Turntable. Featuring the iconic characteristics of Technics turntables, such as the coreless direct drive motor and a high-precision S-shaped aluminum tonearm, it comes in at an even more affordable price point than its award-winning sibling, the SL-1500C. Available exclusively at Technics.com and Amazon, the SL-100C is $999.99.

Technics SL-100C Direct Drive Turntable (PRNewswire)

"With the ongoing success of the multi-award-winning SL-1500C, the new, more affordable SL-100C is poised to take the lead as the most desirable $1,000 coreless direct drive turntable on the market. The SL-100C keeps the key performance attributes of the SL-1500C to reach a wider audience and is a welcome addition to the Technics Premium Class. We have high expectations for demand and look forward to seeing buyers' enthusiasm," says Bill Voss, US Business Development Manager.

To deliver a cost-effective solution without significant compromise, the new SL-100C comes with an on-board pickup cartridge – the Audio-Technica VM95C, offering sonic finesse to satisfy the demands of real music lovers. The conical stylus of the VM95C ensures precise tracking and detail retrieval from the vinyl grooves, while the cartridge's technical characteristics mean it is widely compatible with typical Phono MM (moving magnet) inputs found on hi-fi amplifiers.

True to the heritage of authentic Technics performance, the SL-100C impresses with the same sophisticated, coreless direct drive motor with motor control to ensure smooth rotational stability. A solid two-layer chassis ensures a meticulous tracking process, free from external vibrations, and the highly precise S-shaped aluminum tonearm is capable of gleaning the most subtle music nuances out of every vinyl disc. Even more, users have the option of enabling an automatic tonearm lift that is activated at the end of the vinyl's groove to prevent unnecessary needle wear-out after finishing each side of an LP.

The new Technics SL-100C direct drive turntable is a highly attractive solution for all hi-fi oriented vinyl aficionados looking for an authentic Technics turntable at a highly accessible price point.

Key Features:

Coreless direct drive motor, achieving stable rotation that is free from cogging and has powerful torque

Highly sensitive yet robust S-shaped aluminum tonearm

Two-layer platter with improved vibration-damping performance

High-rigidity cabinet and high-damping insulator for thorough shut-out of vibrations, ensuring a smooth vinyl-tracking process

Audio-Technica AT-VM95C pickup cartridge on-board for ease of setup

Tonearm auto-lift for minimizing needle wear-out

About the Technics 1200 Series and SL-1500C

The SL-1200 was launched as a popular direct drive turntable in 1972, becoming a best-selling model with cumulative sales of 3.5 million units. It was supported by powerful torque, easy operation, and high durability. It became greatly admired by both audio enthusiasts and DJs who helped to unleash the DJ culture in areas such as electronic dance music. The series is still highly acclaimed by DJs worldwide today.

The SL-1500C was launched in 2019 as a model based on the generic qualities of the acclaimed 1200 Series but designed as pure hi-fi-oriented turntable without features such as strobe marks on the platter, stylus lamp and the trademark pitch control. Instead, it offers a high-quality pickup cartridge, audiophile level integrated phono equalization and an auto-lift function for the tonearm, making this turntable an easy-to-set-up, fully featured turntable package for an ultimate enjoyment from vinyl playback.

The Technics SL-100C Direct Drive Turntable will be available for $999.99 in August 2022. For more information visit the new Technics.com online hub and brand experience site.

For more information please see:

Website: http://www.technics.com/us/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/technics.global

Twitter: https://twitter.com/technics

Panasonic Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America