M&A and Rapid Sales Growth Expert and Family Business Entrepreneur Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading CEO coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Aakash Shah as its newest Partner and Coach.

Shah is an entrepreneurial executive with rapid business scale-up experience in the industrial value-added distribution and asset light manufacturing space, as well as in specialty chemicals and ingredients. Shah is also a longtime private investor in direct-to-consumer startups, sports technology funds, and emerging technologies, like blockchain.

Some notable highlights from Shah's career include:

Turning around a struggling family business from declining revenue of $3 million to $100 million in sales at exit.

Scaling and professionalizing a specialty chemicals/ingredients business and selling it to private equity on two separate occasions, most recently in December 2021 for a nine-figure exit.

Starting a grassroots asset light manufacturing plant making value-added, higher-than industry-average gross margins.

Completing multiple acquisitions and successfully integrating them into a platform company.

Currently involved as a private equity board member active with mergers and acquisitions.

"Aakash is a highly successful entrepreneur who is deeply experienced in helping businesses achieve rapid sales growth and prepare for a BIG exit. He is a proven expert in family business, having taken his own family business from floundering to flourishing at its exit," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "He is an excellent addition to our team and will provide invaluable guidance to other leaders looking to achieve extraordinary growth."

"I'm excited to help fellow entrepreneurs and business owners grow their business beyond their wildest dreams by being a strong resource for them," Shah said.

Shah was recently a featured guest on the CEO Coaching International podcast, where he discussed the "4 Keys to Preparing Your Business for Sale to Private Equity."

Shah has an undergraduate degree in Chemical Engineering from Northwestern University and an MBA in International Business and Marketing from the Kellogg School of Management. He is a guest lecturer at Kellogg and at Columbia Business School (NY) on the topics of Family Business, Private Equity, and Mergers and Acquisitions. In addition, Aakash is an active member of YPO globally and attends many continuing education programs, most recently having completed an executive program at London Business School.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

