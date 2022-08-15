JACKSON NURSE PROFESSIONALS WINS CLEARLYRATED'S 2022 BEST OF STAFFING TALENT AWARD FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE

Job seekers who work with winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Nurse Professionals, a leading travel nurse staffing agency, today announced that it won the 2022 Best of Staffing Talent Award for providing superior service to job candidates. Presented in partnership with Indeed and Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their candidates.

On average, job seekers who work with winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those placed by non-winning agencies. Jackson Nurse Professionals received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10, out of 10, from over 80 percent of its placed job candidates – a rating that is more than double the industry average.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of the country's premier staffing agencies, especially as we continue responding to an elevated demand for travel nurses nationwide," shared Bill Morgan, president of Jackson Nurse Professionals. "This distinction is particularly meaningful to us as it's based on input from the thousands of travel nurses we work with each day to fill critical needs in patient care at hospitals and healthcare facilities nationwide – many of whom have been caring for patients on the frontlines of the pandemic for more than two years."

"Winners of the 2022 Best of Staffing award have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional service, even as COVID-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client, talent, and employee experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!"

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ .

About Jackson Nurse Professionals

Filling critical needs in patient care since 2006, Jackson Nurse Professionals delivers cost-effective travel nurse staffing solutions to over 500 hospitals, outpatient clinics, and home health clients nationwide. Providing a national talent pool of Registered Nurses and LPNs in key specialties and environments of care, Jackson Nurse Professionals is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies, one of the largest healthcare staffing organizations in the U.S. Learn more at www.jacksonnursing.com.

