BDR's bold new tool helps HVAC dealers manage 2023 efficiency standards

SEATTLE, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, announces the launch of a unique online resource to help HVACR dealers work together to ensure they are properly equipped for new 2023 efficiency standards.

BDR, the top training and business coaching provider for the contracting industry, announces the launch of its innovative online Equipment Exchange to help HVACR dealers work together to ensure they are properly equipped for new 2023 efficiency standards. (PRNewswire)

BDR's Equipment Exchange allows individual dealers to connect online and arrange transfers of equipment impacted by a range of changing local, state and federal energy regulations set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

"With the unprecedented number of new standards starting at the beginning of 2023, dealers may find some of their inventory is outdated overnight," said Bruce Wiseman, president and owner of BDR. "BDR's new online Equipment Exchange network allows individual dealers to post their available equipment, see listed products, and negotiate agreements so everyone has the equipment they need to serve their customers."

The Equipment Exchange is a free service for dealers directly affected by rapidly changing energy standards and is intended for limited exchanges. BDR is not involved in any transactions and recommends dealers always contact their distributor partner first for their product needs.

"The goal of our Equipment Exchange is the overall benefit of our industry during a period of enormous potential disruption," Wiseman said. "Without a program like this, dealers could be stuck with equipment they can't use, forcing them to absorb significant losses or pass them on to contractors and their customers. BDR remains committed to the distributors who are an essential part of this industry."

For more information about BDR's Equipment Exchange, visit https://www.bdrco.com/exchange/.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier provider of business training and coaching to HVAC contractors and distributors, established in 1998. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com .

