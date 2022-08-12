Nautica Launches New Rugby-Inspired Bedding That Gives a Nod to the Brand's Iconic Aesthetic

Available in Full-Size Range from Twin XL to King, The New Collection Includes Comforters, Duvets & Sham Sets

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For those looking to introduce a bold, yet chic look into the bedroom, Nautica, a global lifestyle brand, announces the launch of its new rugby-inspired bedding collection designed in a colorful palette that is inspired by the brand's iconic nautical aesthetic.

The latest debut from Nautica home includes duvets, comforters and sham sets offered in a full-size range, from Twin XL to King. The new line showcases two style variations including the Lakeview Collection which features a rich combination of navy with grey in horizontal varying stripes, reversing to a subtle blue stripe on a navy ground, and the Lawndale Collection which features a bold black and grey alternating awning stripe for a sophisticated look, reversing to a smaller scale stripe in the same black and grey.

Each piece within the collection is constructed from 100% high quality cotton fibers woven for extra durability and comfort. Additionally, pieces are pigment printed to enable the bold palette to endure and the medium weight makes the new collection perfect for year-round use or for dorm rooms.

The collection is now available on Amazon.com. To share feedback or to stay in the loop on the latest design updates, follow @nautica and @myhometheory on Instagram.

About Nautica

Drawing from the essence of the water and the currents of the world, Nautica is a global lifestyle brand that creates style that's iconic, yet modern and innovative in its fit, feel and function. Nautica is one of the most recognized American brands in the world, with over 70 categories including apparel, accessories and a home collection for men, women and children. Nautica is available in nearly 1,400 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops in more than 30 countries worldwide, as well as on nautica.com.

