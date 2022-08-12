KING'S HAWAIIAN® ISSUES VOLUNTARY RECALL OF PRETZEL SLIDER BUNS, PRETZEL HAMBURGER BUNS AND PRETZEL BITES DUE TO THE RECALL OF AN INGREDIENT FROM SUPPLIER LYONS MAGNUS

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King's Hawaiian is voluntarily recalling its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites products out of an abundance of caution following a recall of an ingredient used in the pretzel products from one of its suppliers, Lyons Magnus. Lyons Magnus is recalling this ingredient due to the potential for it to cause microbial contamination including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. While no illnesses associated with King's Hawaiian pretzel bread have been reported, and no pathogens have been found in any King's Hawaiian products to date, the recall is being conducted to ensure consumer safety.
This recall does not impact any other King's Hawaiian products, as no other products use this ingredient from Lyons Magnus. King's Hawaiian will resume producing all pretzel products once the company has ensured all current product has been disposed of and has confirmed the safety of all ingredients.
Consumers in possession of any King's Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King's Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns or King's Hawaiian Pretzel Bites should dispose of the product. Consumers can contact King's Hawaiian at 877-695-4227, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT, if they have any questions, or to request replacement product.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
King's Hawaiian advises that consumers in possession of any King's Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King's Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns or King's Hawaiian Pretzel Bites should dispose of the product. If there is a concern about specific Lot Codes, below is a list of Lots affected:
Description
UPC
Lot Code
800111 - King's Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Bun
73435000365
108222
109222
110222
111222
112222
164222
165222
166222
167222
168222
187222
188222
189222
199222
214222
215222
216222
217222
218222
800112 - King's Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Bun
73435000372
115222
116222
117222
118222
119222
120222
157222
158222
159222
160222
161222
162222
200222
201222
202222
203222
204222
220222
221222
800151 - King's Hawaiian Pretzel Bites
73435000525
1672IB
1682IB
1702IB
1712IB
1722IB
1732IB
1742IB
1752IB
1772IB
1782IB
1792IB
1802IB
1812IB
1842IB
1852IB
1862IB
1872IB
1882IB
1912IB
1922IB
1932IB
1942IB
1952IB
1982IB
1992IB
2002IB
2012IB
2022IB
2052IB
2062IB
2072IB
2082IB
2092IB
2122IB
2132IB
2142IB
2152IB
2162IB
2192IB
2202IB
2212IB
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE King's Hawaiian