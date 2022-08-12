Booking Holdings to Attend the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) today announced that Chief Financial Officer David Goulden will be speaking at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference on September 8th at 10:15am ET. A live audio cast of the presentation will be available to the public at https://ir.bookingholdings.com/events . A replay will be available for 90 days.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.

