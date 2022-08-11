WEMADE unveiled NILE Project at Korea Blockchain Week 2022

NILE Project unveiled on KBW 2022 teaser page

On display at KBW 2022 NFT Gallery from 12 to 14 Aug

Advanced lifestyle through NFT-based artwork, DAO, and social platform

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade revealed the teaser page for the NFT platform, NILE (NFT is Life Evolution) during Korea Blockcahin Week 2022 (KBW). On the teaser page, users can view the NFT collections as well as DAO projects, and the overall ecosystem of NILE which will lead to the evolution of our daily lives.

First, London Underground 264 by illustrators Zeeha and Locho will be showcased. The London Underground 264 is a pixel art representation of 264 London Underground stations, and the artwork can be purchased later through the NILE platform. Special benefits, such as rewards when the artists' new artworks are traded, will be given to the buyers.

And the first DAO on WEMIX, WONDER DAO(WEMIX On-chain Network of Decentralized Ecosystem Regulator) is unveiled. WONDER DAO is one of 40WONDERS that make up the WEMIX ecosystem, and the first to be revealed by Wemade. Users who join the DAO will receive rights as node council partners such as participation in decision makings.

Frienkly's Web3 social platform Tangled will debut on the NILE platform. On Tangled, one can make one's own unique NFT character, which can be used for socializing service among friends. As a T2E(Talk to Earn)-based social platform where time spent turns into economic benefits, Tangled offers new life style.

London Underground 264 and Tangled can be enjoyed for 3 days at the NFT gallery located in DDP from the 12th (Friday).

NILE is an NFT platform where DAO-based art/sports/music/investment/real estate/fashion projects and more can be generated and managed. Official launching is forthcoming, and with a rich NFT collection and advanced lifestyle, it is expected to lead the expansion of the WEMIX ecosystem.

