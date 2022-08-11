LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Larry Elder joins John Gardner on The Voice of Hope for a sweeping interview to discuss the 2024 Presidential campaign, his California gubernatorial campaign, policy solutions, and his love for America.

Click here to watch the full interview: https://rumble.com/v1fj0jr-larry-elder-an-exclusive-interview.html

Larry Elder is a New York Times best-selling author of four books, a nationally syndicated TV and radio host, film producer, attorney and politician. Elder was the subject of profiles by both "60 Minutes" and "20/20".

John Gardner is a business owner, patent holder and advocate for the manufacturing industry. His patented cutting tool has been used by the US Navy, Siemens Energy, Lockheed Martin, the Department of Energy, Kawasaki and thousands of other manufacturing companies.

His experience and passion for how the manufacturing industry can economically benefit the American people by rebuilding the middle-class was the catalyst for Gardner to trademark the term Manufacture Local® and to start "The Voice of Hope" platform.

He states: "My mission is to make America the manufacturing superpower of the world and to bring positivity to the idea that we are all privileged to be American."

LINK: https://thevoiceofhope.com

