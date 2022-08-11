GUNNER LAUNCHES COLLECTION INSPIRED BY SOUTHEAST TEXAS

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GUNNER, an industry-leading manufacturer of American-made dog products, announced today the release of a special collection inspired by Anahuac in southeast Texas and its waterfowl habitat.

The collection – which includes the brand's 5 Star Crash Tested dog kennel and waterproof pet food storage system – pays tribute to the storied history and unique experience that the area lends to the Central Flyway.

The limited-edition products are inspired by the ever-remote Texas coastal wetlands' inner marshes that cast a deep captivating blue, as well as the blue-winged teal that funnel through this habitat corridor in such large numbers that they merit a special warm-weather season.

This is the third Flyway Series release from GUNNER, which features limited-edition colors that draw inspiration from iconic destinations and honey holes within the four North Americans flyways.

Known as the "Land on the Edge of the Water," Anahuac's wetlands and thick fog provide an area that has a rich history and no shortage of stories from those who've pursued the blue-winged teal, mottled duck, mallards, snow geese and other migratory birds in this locale.

The limited-edition collection is available for purchase on gunner.com on August 18, and select quantities are available. A portion of Anahuac-edition products proceeds will be donated to Ducks Unlimited Texas chapter.

About GUNNER:

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, GUNNER® is an American brand that manufactures industry-leading dog products to give dogs the lives they deserve. Designed for safe travel, GUNNER's G1™ Kennel is the original 5 star crash-test rated dog crate and the market's only double-wall rotomolded kennel. Whether on the hunt, on the trail, or simply at home, GUNNER believes that Man's Best Friend deserves Man's Best Kennel®. For more information about GUNNER's story and products, go to www.gunner.com.

