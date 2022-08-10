Auxly Receives $4.1 Million on Sale of Auxly Annapolis Outdoor Facility

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) ("Auxly" or the "Company"), a leading consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, announced today that the Company has closed the sale of its Auxly Annapolis OG Inc. outdoor cultivation facility located in Hortonville, Nova Scotia to a private purchaser for total proceeds to the Company of $4.1 million. As previously announced by the Company, Auxly closed both its cultivation facilities located in Nova Scotia in February 2022 and sold its Auxly Annapolis indoor cultivation facility in July 2022 for total proceeds to the Company of $6 million. The Company intends to apply the proceeds from both sales to support Auxly's ongoing operations.

"The sale of the Auxly Annapolis outdoor facility for $4.1 million further strengthens the Company's cash position as we have now received a cumulative $10.1 million for both our Nova Scotia cultivation assets," said Hugo Alves, CEO. "We remain committed to identifying opportunities to reduce costs, streamline operations and source additional capital in a non-dilutive way as we continue to focus our efforts of achieving our goal of becoming Adjusted EBITDA profitable in 2022."

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF)

Auxly is a leading Canadian consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company's focus is on developing, manufacturing and distributing branded cannabis products that delight wellness and recreational consumers and deliver on its consumer promise of quality, safety and efficacy.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. This information is only a prediction. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking information throughout this news release. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to: the proposed use of the proceeds of the sale; the Company's execution of its product development, commercialization strategy and expansion plans; the relevance of the Company's current and proposed products; the expectation and timing of future revenues; consumer preferences; political change, future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis and cannabis products; and competition and other risks affecting the Company in particular and the cannabis industry generally.

A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection contained in the forward-looking information in this release including, but not limited to, whether: the Company's subsidiaries are able to maintain the necessary regulatory authorizations to conduct business; there is acceptance and demand for current and future Company products by consumers and provincial purchasers; and general economic, financial market, regulatory and political conditions in which the Company operates will remain the same. Additional risk factors are disclosed in the annual information form of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 dated March 30, 2022.

The forward-looking information in this release is based on information currently available and what management believes are reasonable assumptions. Forward-looking information speaks only to such assumptions as of the date of this release. In addition, this release may contain forward-looking information attributed to third party industry sources, the accuracy of which has not been verified by Auxly. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this release. The forward-looking information contained in this release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and is made as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

