TTEC Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2022

Revenue was $604.3 Million

Operating Income was $35.9 Million or 5.9 Percent of Revenue

Non-GAAP $61.2 Million or 10.1 Percent of Revenue

Net Income was $25.2 Million ($46.4 Million Non-GAAP)

Adjusted EBITDA was $84.1 Million or 13.9 Percent of Revenue

Fully Diluted EPS was $0.53 ($0.98 Non-GAAP)

Signs Bookings of $170 Million

Updates Outlook for Full Year 2022

DENVER, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, announced today financial results for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2022.

"We exceeded our second quarter revenue and profit expectations and are confident in the long-term enduring strength of our business," commented Ken Tuchman, chairman and chief executive officer of TTEC. "Over the years, we have diversified our business by expanding our CX capabilities, global clientele, industry expertise, and geographic footprint. Furthermore, our suite of digitally-enabled customer experience solutions provide the outcomes that our clients need to deliver increased customer value and brand loyalty. Our ability to help attract, retain, serve, and grow profitable customer relationships remains mission critical in any economic cycle. Amidst this dynamic macro environment, we will continue to focus on innovating new digital CX solutions, delivering superior services to our clients, maintaining business agility, and prudently investing for the future."

SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue

Second quarter 2022 GAAP revenue increased 8.9 percent to $604.3 million compared to $554 .8 million in the prior year period.

Foreign exchange had a $10.5 million negative impact on revenue in the second quarter 2022.

Income from Operations

Second quarter 2022 GAAP income from operations was $35.9 million , or 5.9 percent of revenue, compared to $65 .8 million, or 11.9 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP income from operations, excluding restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, and other items, was $61 .2 million or 10.1 percent of revenue versus $78.6 million or 14.2 percent for the prior year period.

Foreign exchange had a $2.7 million positive impact on Non-GAAP income from operations in the second quarter 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA

Second quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $84.1 million , or 13.9 percent of revenue, compared to $95 .7 million, or 17.3 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

Earnings Per Share

Second quarter 2022 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.53 compared to $1.00 for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.98 compared to $1.27 in the prior year period.

Bookings

During the second quarter 2022, TTEC signed an estimated $170 million in annualized contract value compared to $204 million in the prior year period. Second quarter bookings mix was diversified across segments, verticals, and geographies.

STRONG CASH FLOW AND BALANCE SHEET FUND INVESTMENTS AND DIVIDENDS

Cash flow from operations in the second quarter 2022 was $77.6 million compared to $63.1 million for the second quarter 2021.

Capital expenditures in the second quarter 2022 were $19.1 million compared to $12.0 million for the second quarter 2021.

As of June 30, 2022 , TTEC had cash and cash equivalents of $163.2 million and debt of $934 .7 million, resulting in a net debt position of $771.5 million . This compares to a net debt position of $667.8 million for the same period 2021. The increase in net debt is primarily attributable to the Faneuil asset acquisition in April 2022 and capital distributions.

As of June 30, 2022 , TTEC's remaining borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility was approximately $425 million compared to $360 million for the same period 2021.

TTEC paid a $0.50 per share, or $23.5 million , semi-annual dividend on April 20, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2022 . This dividend represents a 16.3 percent increase over the April 2021 dividend and 6.4 percent over the October 2021 dividend.

SEGMENT REPORTING & COMMENTARY

TTEC reports financial results for two business segments: TTEC Digital (Digital) and TTEC Engage (Engage). Financial highlights for the two segments are provided below.

TTEC Digital – Design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions

Second quarter 2022 GAAP revenue for TTEC Digital increased 8.0 percent to $116.6 million from $108.0 million for the year ago period. Income from operations was $10.9 million or 9.3 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $9.6 million or 8.9 percent of revenue for the prior year period.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $17.1 million , or 14.7 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $17.1 million or 15.8 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

TTEC Engage – Digitally-enabled customer care, acquisition, and fraud mitigation services

Second quarter 2022 GAAP revenue for TTEC Engage increased 9.1 percent to $487.7 million from $446.8 million for the year ago period. Income from operations was $25.0 million or 5.1 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $56.3 million or 12.6 percent of revenue for the prior year period.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $44.1 million, or 9.0 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $61.5 million or 13.8 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

Foreign exchange had a $9.7 million negative impact on revenue and $2.5 million positive impact on income from operations.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

"We are pleased with our second quarter performance, achieving many of our key metrics, closing on a meaningful strategic asset acquisition, and surpassing $600 million in revenue in the second quarter for the first time, representing double-digit top-line growth of 10.8 percent over the same period last year on a constant currency basis, commented Dustin Semach , chief financial officer of TTEC. "Taking it all together, amid a dynamic, rapidly changing macroeconomic environment, we delivered a strong first half of 2022. However, our second half 2022 updated outlook reflects a recent shift in client decision making and moderation in certain verticals' growth-related volume forecasts."

Semach continued, "We are helping organizations across the world deliver value-added, outcome-based customer experiences through our digitally-enabled CX technology and service solutions. The investments we are making, the client relationships we have built, and our talented leadership and teams position us well to navigate the dynamic environment ahead of us."





Third Quarter 2022

Guidance

Full Year 2022

Updated Guidance Revenue

$575M — $585M

$2,399M — $2,429M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$63M — $69M

$312M — $328M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins

11.0% — 11.8%

13.0% — 13.5% Non-GAAP operating income

$46M — $52M

$236M — $252M Non-GAAP operating income margins

8.0% — 8.9%

9.8% — 10.4% Interest expense, net

($10M) — ($11M)

($32M) — ($33M) Effective tax rate

23% — 25%

22% — 24% Diluted share count

47.4M — 47.8M

47.4M — 47.8M Non-GAAP earnings per a share

$0.56 — $0.65

$3.40 — $3.66









Engage Full Year 2022 outlook











Third Quarter 2022

Guidance

Full Year 2022

Updated Guidance Revenue

$461M — $467M

$1,938M — $1,958M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$46M — $50M

$240M — $250M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins

10.0% — 10.7%

12.4% — 12.7% Non-GAAP operating income

$32M — $36M

$177M — $187M Non-GAAP operating income margins

6.9% — 7.7%

9.1% — 9.5%









Digital Full Year 2022 outlook











Third Quarter 2022

Guidance

Full Year 2022

Updated Guidance Revenue

$114M — $118M

$461M — $471M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$17M — $19M

$72M — $78M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins

15.1% — 16.3%

15.6% — 16.5% Non-GAAP operating income

$14M — $16M

$59M — $65M Non-GAAP operating income margins

12.4% — 13.7%

12.9% — 13.9%

The Company has not quantitatively reconciled its guidance for Non-GAAP operating income margins, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins, or Non-GAAP earnings per share to their respective most comparable GAAP measures because certain of the reconciling items that impact these metrics, including asset impairment, restructuring and integration charges, cybersecurity incident-related costs, gains or losses on the sale of business units or other assets, equity-based compensation expense, changes in acquisition contingent consideration, depreciation and amortization expense, and provision for income taxes are dependent on the timing of future events outside of the Company's control or cannot be reliably predicted. Accordingly, the Company is unable to provide reconciliations to GAAP operating income margins, net income margins, and diluted earnings per share without unreasonable effort. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the company's 2022 financial results as reported under GAAP.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains a discussion of certain Non-GAAP financial measures that the Company includes to allow investors and analysts to measure, analyze and compare its financial condition and results of operations in a meaningful and consistent manner. A reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.

GAAP metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

Non-GAAP - As reflected in the attached reconciliation table, the definition of Non-GAAP may exclude from operating income, EBITDA, net income and earnings per share restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, among other items.

ABOUT TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 60,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This earnings release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to our operations, expected financial position, results of operation, and other business matters that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, and projections with respect to the future, and are not a guarantee of performance. In this release when we use words such as "may," "believe," "plan," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "would," "could," "target," or similar expressions, or when we discuss our strategy, plans, goals, initiatives, or objectives, we are making forward-looking statements.

We caution you not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and you should review and consider carefully the risks, uncertainties and other factors that affect our business and may cause such differences as outlined in Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and any subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") which are available on TTEC's website www.ttec.com, and on the SEC's public website at www.sec.gov. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements include, among others, the risks related to our business operations and strategy, including the risks related to our strategy execution in a competitive market; our ability to innovate and introduce technologies that are sufficiently disruptive to allow us to maintain and grow our market share; risks inherent in the reliability of our information technology systems; risks related to our information technology infrastructure's cybersecurity in general, and criminal activity such as ransomware, other malware and data exfiltration or destruction in particular, which can impact our ability to consistently deliver uninterrupted service to our clients; our dependence on third parties for our cloud solutions; risks inherent in our transition to a work from home environment; our ability to attract and retain qualified and skilled personnel at a price point that we can afford and our clients are willing to pay; our M&A activity, including our ability to identify, acquire and properly integrate acquired businesses in accordance with our strategy; the risk related to our international operations; the risks related to legal and regulatory impact on our operations, including rapidly changing laws that regulate our and our clients' business, such as data privacy and data protection laws, regulatory changes impacting our healthcare businesses, financial and public sector specific regulations, our ability to comply with these laws timely and cost effectively; and the cost of wage and hour litigation in the United States; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and post-pandemic economic and regulatory realities on our business and our clients' business; and risks inherent in our equity structure including our controlling shareholder risk, and Delaware choice of dispute resolution risks.

Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that this release is issued. We undertake no obligation to update them, except as may be required by applicable law. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they depend on many factors outside of our control and we can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Investor Relations Contact Paul Miller paul.miller@ttec.com +1.303.397.8641 Address 9197 South Peoria Street Englewood, CO 80112 Communications Contact Tim Blair tim.blair@ttec.com +1.303.397.9267

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

























Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

June 30,





2022

2021

2022

2021



















Revenue

$604,250

$554,794

$1,192,976

$1,094,013



















Operating Expenses:

















Cost of services

463,510

400,323

910,725

788,983

Selling, general and administrative

66,766

61,300

131,605

114,057

Depreciation and amortization

26,314

24,916

52,944

45,375

Restructuring charges, net

2,528

1,725

3,148

2,127

Impairment losses

9,248

700

10,360

4,217 Total operating expenses

568,366

488,964

1,108,782

954,759



















Income From Operations

35,884

65,830

84,194

139,254





















Other income (expense), net

188

(2,104)

(2,118)

(4,525)



















Income Before Income Taxes

36,072

63,726

82,076

134,729





















Provision for income taxes

(7,274)

(11,353)

(15,308)

(27,332)



















Net Income

28,798

52,373

66,768

107,397





















Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(3,564)

(5,004)

(8,130)

(9,610)



















Net Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders

$ 25,234

$ 47,369

$ 58,638

$ 97,787







































Net Income Per Share





































Basic

$ 0.61

$ 1.12

$ 1.42

$ 2.30





















Diluted

$ 0.61

$ 1.10

$ 1.41

$ 2.27



















Net Income Per Share Attributable to TTEC Stockholders





































Basic

$ 0.54

$ 1.01

$ 1.25

$ 2.09





















Diluted

$ 0.53

$ 1.00

$ 1.24

$ 2.06







































Income From Operations Margin

5.9 %

11.9 %

7.1 %

12.7 % Net Income Margin

4.8 %

9.4 %

5.6 %

9.8 % Net Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders Margin

4.2 %

8.5 %

4.9 %

8.9 % Effective Tax Rate

20.2 %

17.8 %

18.7 %

20.3 %







































Weighted Average Shares Outstanding















Basic

47,047

46,840

47,026

46,792 Diluted

47,383

47,409

47,381

47,388

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (unaudited)





















Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

















Revenue:















TTEC Digital

$116,591

$107,995

$ 230,174

$ 171,582 TTEC Engage

487,659

446,799

962,802

922,431 Total

$604,250

$554,794

$1,192,976

$1,094,013

















Income From Operations:















TTEC Digital

$ 10,879

$ 9,565

$ 17,226

$ 13,767 TTEC Engage

25,005

56,265

66,968

125,487 Total

$ 35,884

$ 65,830

$ 84,194

$ 139,254

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (unaudited)













June 30,

December 31,



2022

2021









ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 163,204

$ 158,205 Accounts receivable, net

391,587

357,310 Other current assets

186,042

182,472 Total current assets

740,833

697,987









Property and equipment, net

167,293

168,404 Operating lease assets

99,731

90,180 Goodwill

810,929

739,481 Other intangibles assets, net

252,943

212,349 Other assets

93,464

88,403









Total assets

$2,165,193

$ 1,996,804









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 98,241

$ 70,415 Accrued employee compensation and benefits

148,432

156,324 Deferred revenue

97,740

95,608 Current operating lease liabilities

43,721

44,460 Other current liabilities

73,230

77,589 Total current liabilities

461,364

444,396









Long-term liabilities:







Line of credit

930,000

791,000 Non-current operating lease liabilities

72,288

64,419 Other long-term liabilities

94,750

102,648 Total long-term liabilities

1,097,038

958,067









Redeemable noncontrolling interest

55,752

56,316









Equity:







Common stock

471

470 Additional Paid in Capital

364,251

361,135 Treasury stock

(595,331)

(597,031) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(125,450)

(98,426) Retained earnings

891,185

856,065 Noncontrolling interest

15,913

15,812 Total equity

551,039

538,025









Total liabilities and equity

$2,165,193

$ 1,996,804

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (unaudited)









Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021







Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 66,768

$ 107,397 Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities :





Depreciation and amortization 52,944

45,376 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 1,063

350 Amortization of debt issuance costs 500

447 Imputed interest expense and fair value adjustments to contingent consideration -

1,046 Provision for credit losses 198

155 Loss on disposal of assets 1,116

386 Impairment losses 10,360

4,217 Deferred income taxes (9,161)

(5,522) Excess tax benefit from equity-based awards (913)

(3,340) Equity-based compensation expense 7,882

7,399 Loss / (gain) on foreign currency derivatives 224

21 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (38,271)

48,515 Prepaids and other assets 35,866

3,175 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 21,041

(18,062) Deferred revenue and other liabilities (58,345)

(58,721) Net cash provided by operating activities 91,272

132,839







Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 102

29 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (35,790)

(23,593) Acquisitions (142,420)

(481,718) Net cash used in investing activities (178,108)

(505,282)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Net proceeds / (borrowings) from line of credit 139,000

449,000 Payments on other debt (1,877)

(3,522) Payments of contingent consideration and hold back payments to acquisitions (9,600)

(11,517) Dividends paid to shareholders (23,518)

(20,132) Payments to noncontrolling interest (7,219)

(5,589) Tax payments related to the issuance of restricted stock units (3,065)

(6,680) Payments of debt issuance costs -

(1,102) Net cash used in financing activities 93,721

400,458







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (12,350)

(1,930)







Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,465)

26,085 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 180,682

159,015 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 175,217

$ 185,100

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share data)

































Three months ended







Six months ended









June 30,







June 30,









2022

2021







2022

2021



































Revenue

$604,250

$554,794







$1,192,976

$1,094,013

































































Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:

























































Net Income

$ 28,798

$ 52,373







$ 66,768

$ 107,397





Interest income

(271)

(230)







(471)

(409)





Interest expense

6,194

3,381







9,960

5,183





Provision for income taxes

7,274

11,353







15,308

27,332





Depreciation and amortization

26,314

24,916







52,944

45,375





Asset impairment and restructuring charges

11,776

2,425







13,508

6,344





Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

-

169







-

1,046





Grant income for pandemic relief

-

(2,012)







-

(8,044)





Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery

(167)

-







3,669

-





Equity-based compensation expenses

4,143

3,371







7,882

7,399



































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 84,061

$ 95,746







$ 169,568

$ 191,623



































Adjusted EBITDA Margin

13.9 %

17.3 %







14.2 %

17.5 %

































































Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:

























































Cash Flow From Operating Activities:



























Net income

$ 28,798

$ 52,373







$ 66,768

$ 107,397





Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash



























provided by operating activities:



























Depreciation and amortization

26,314

24,916







52,944

45,375





Other

22,474

(14,237)







(28,440)

(19,933)





Net cash provided by operating activities

77,586

63,052







91,272

132,839



































Less - Total Cash Capital Expenditures

19,099

12,028







35,790

23,593



































Free Cash Flow

$ 58,487

$ 51,024







$ 55,482

$ 109,246

































































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations:

























































Income from Operations

$ 35,884

$ 65,830







$ 84,194

$ 139,254





Restructuring charges, net

2,528

1,725







3,148

2,127





Impairment losses

9,248

700







10,360

4,217





Grant income for pandemic relief

-

(2,012)







-

(8,044)





Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery

(167)

-







3,669

-





Equity-based compensation expenses

4,143

3,371







7,882

7,399





Amortization of purchased intangibles

9,554

8,968







19,090

13,483



































Non-GAAP Income from Operations

$ 61,190

$ 78,582







$ 128,343

$ 158,436



































Non-GAAP Income from Operations Margin

10.1 %

14.2 %







10.8 %

14.5 %

































































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP EPS:

























































Net Income

$ 28,798

$ 52,373







$ 66,768

$ 107,397





Add: Asset impairment and restructuring charges

11,776

2,425







13,508

6,344





Add: Equity-based compensation expenses

4,143

3,371







7,882

7,399





Add: Amortization of purchased intangibles

9,554

8,968







19,090

13,483





Add: Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery

(167)

-







3,669

-





Less: Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

-

169







-

1,046





Less: Grant income for pandemic relief

-

(2,012)







-

(8,044)





Less: Changes in valuation allowance, return to provision adjustments and other, and tax effects of items separately disclosed above

(7,671)

(5,072)







(13,525)

(7,677)



































Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 46,433

$ 60,222







$ 97,392

$ 119,948



































Diluted shares outstanding

47,383

47,409







47,381

47,388



































Non-GAAP EPS

$0.98

$1.27







$2.06

$2.53































































































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations by Segment : TTEC Engage

TTEC Digital

TTEC Engage

TTEC Digital



Q2 22

Q2 21

Q2 22 Q2 21

YTD 22

YTD 21

YTD 22 YTD 21





























Income from Operations

$ 25,005

$ 56,265

$ 10,879 $ 9,565

$ 66,968

$ 125,487

$ 17,226 $ 13,768 Restructuring charges, net

2,415

866

113 859

3,035

1,259

113 867 Impairment losses

9,248

700

- -

10,360

4,217

- - Grant income for pandemic relief

-

(1,906)

- (106)

-

(7,938)

- (106) Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery

(167)

-

- -

3,669

-

- - Equity-based compensation expenses

2,810

2,292

1,333 1,079

5,239

5,033

2,643 2,366 Amortization of purchased intangibles

4,784

3,305

4,770 5,663

7,999

6,614

11,091 6,869





























Non-GAAP Income from Operations

$ 44,095

$ 61,522

$ 17,095 $ 17,060

$ 97,270

$ 134,672

$ 31,073 $ 23,764



























































Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment :

TTEC Engage

TTEC Digital

TTEC Engage

TTEC Digital



Q2 22

Q2 21

Q2 22 Q2 21

YTD 22

YTD 21

YTD 22 YTD 21





























Earnings before Income Taxes

$ 24,814

$ 54,156

$ 11,258 $ 9,569

$ 64,498

$ 120,918

$ 17,578 $ 13,810 Interest income / expense, net

5,968

3,186

(45) (33)

9,565

4,848

(76) (72) Depreciation and amortization

18,480

16,427

7,834 8,489

35,698

32,999

17,246 12,376 Asset impairment and restructuring charges

11,663

1,566

113 859

13,395

5,476

113 867 Grant income for pandemic relief

-

(1,906)

- (106)

-

(7,938)

- (106) Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

-

169

- -

-

1,046

- - Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery

(167)

-

- -

3,669

-

- - Equity-based compensation expenses

2,810

2,291

1,333 1,079

5,239

5,033

2,643 2,366





























Adjusted EBITDA

$ 63,568

$ 75,889

$ 20,493 $ 19,857

$ 132,064

$ 162,382

$ 37,504 $ 29,241

TTEC Logo (PRNewsfoto/TTEC Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.