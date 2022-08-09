Kessler Foundation Named One of Best Places to Work in New Jersey by NJBIZ in 2022

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kessler Foundation, a major nonprofit organization in the field of disability rehabilitation, was named one of NJBIZ' 2022 Best Places to Work in New Jersey. The Foundation was recognized under the medium-sized organization category, 15 – 249 employees.

The award program identifies and honors the state's top employers that show dedication to their employees' professional and personal development, evaluating areas such as leadership, diversity, perks and programs, community and environmental impact, and compensation.

"We take pride in this noteworthy recognition of our ongoing efforts to create and maintain an exceptional workplace," said Rodger DeRose, president and chief executive officer of Kessler Foundation. "We celebrate the culture of care, camaraderie, diversity, trust, and respect our employees have for each other. As a team, we help people with disabilities regain function, attain maximum independence, and live better lives.

"It is through exceptional work and collaborative efforts that the Foundation is able to make a difference in the world. Working together, we achieve groundbreaking advances in rehabilitation research. Our impact is profound, and we could not be prouder of our team's accomplishments," asserted DeRose.

Kessler Foundation conducts rehabilitation research to improve the mobility and cognition of individuals with multiple sclerosis, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, autism, and other disabling conditions. The Foundation is also home to the unique, research-dedicated, Rocco Ortenzio Neuroimaging Center, which enables scientists to conduct novel lines of research and accelerate the pace of their scientific advances. In addition, Kessler Foundation awards grants to innovative initiatives across the nation that expand employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

The Foundation was named one of the Best Places to Work in New Jersey in the medium-sized organization category (15-249 employees) by NJBIZ. The program confidentially collects data, allowing workers to share feedback about their employers, and for those companies to learn from and act on that knowledge. The awards reception and ceremony will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at iPlay America's Event Center in Freehold, NJ. During the awards ceremony, each company's ranking will be revealed. For a complete list of the 2022 Best Places to Work in New Jersey program, visit: https://njbiz.com/new-jerseys-best-places-to-work-2022/.

About Kessler Foundation

Kessler Foundation, a major nonprofit organization in the field of disability, is a global leader in rehabilitation research that seeks to improve cognition, mobility, and long-term outcomes – including employment – for people with neurological disabilities caused by diseases and injuries of the brain and spinal cord. Kessler Foundation leads the nation in funding innovative programs that expand opportunities for employment for people with disabilities. For more information, visit KesslerFoundation.org.

