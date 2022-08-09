CNO Financial Group Releases Corporate Social Responsibility Report

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) today published its third annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report. The report covers data from the calendar year 2021 and highlights the company's continued efforts and progress in making a positive impact to its associates and agents, customers, shareholders, communities, and the environment.

CNO's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report focuses on the six key environmental, social, and governance (ESG) areas that are most relevant to the business. These include promoting ethical and responsible practices while protecting privacy and security; serving customers; developing and supporting associates; investing prudently; caring for the environment; and giving back to our communities.

"At CNO, we are doing our part to do what's right for our associates, agents, customers and shareholders, to build a sustainable business, and to help improve our communities and the environment," said Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer. "In our third Corporate Social Responsibility Report, we showcase the variety of ways CNO is advancing our ESG commitment and how we continuously embed these principles into our business. As we look to the balance of 2022 and the years ahead, CNO will continue to invest in and focus on our ESG program to create a more just and sustainable future."

Some notable accomplishments in 2021 include:

Performed a second greenhouse gas emissions inventory.

Funded $167 million in new impact investments, exceeding the goal of $100 million .

Developed a Responsible Insurance Sales and Marketing Statement.

Enhanced associates' benefits, including enhanced COVID-related time off and mental well-being and caregiver resources.

Signed the Indy Racial Equity Pledge to help take significant steps to address issues of racial equity.

Helped deliver more than $2.5 million in total community impact and 8,500 volunteer hours to local neighborhoods.

Earned the Great Place to Work® certification for the second year in a row.

Named as one of Forbes ' Best Employers for Diversity for the second year in a row.

Ranked first on the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America®.

Earlier this year, MSCI upgraded CNO's ESG rating two notches from BB to A. The upgrade reflects the company's improved performance on ESG initiatives.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise, and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income, and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $34 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,400 exclusive agents, and 4,700 independent partner agents guide individuals, families, and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These prospective statements reflect management's current expectations, but are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, please refer to CNO's cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements, and the business environment in which the Company operates, contained in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and any subsequent Form 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and on the Company's website at CNOinc.com in the Investors section. CNO specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future developments or otherwise.

