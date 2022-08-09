Bighorn and Longhorn Casinos select the CasinoTrac Management System

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) announces it has signed an agreement to install the CasinoTrac management system at both the Bighorn Casino and the Longhorn Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Longhorn Hotel and Casino is a vintage Vegas destination while the Bighorn Casino has been the locals' favorite for the past 30 years. Recently the Bighorn casino was the recipient of "Best of North Las Vegas" in the Review Journal readers' poll for "Best Casino and Restaurant

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac Inc, stated, "We are honored that both the Longhorn and Bighorn Casinos have selected the CasinoTrac management system for both the Bighorn and Longhorn casinos. We are confident that our suite of products will help these sites establish their new players club and grow their business."

"We've looked for quite some time for the right fit for our local market. We feel that Table Trac's list of products and the CasinoTrac management system are state of the art and are excited to be with this team," said owners, Randy Miller, Richard Gonzales and Rich Iannone, all former law enforcement and gaming regulators and have been partners for over 40 years and have developed gaming properties in Nevada, Louisiana and Missouri.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino management systems. CasinoTrac is currently operating in casinos across 13 countries including the United States, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Australia. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

