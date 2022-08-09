BBQuest Season 3 Streaming Now On Hulu

Award-winning series from Beef Loving Texans Takes Viewers "Beyond the Pit," from Ranches to Restaurants, to Delve Deeper into Texas Barbecue

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From beef ribs and barbacoa to curried brisket rice and pho rub beef belly spring rolls, viewers are in for a treat when they tune into BBQuest: "Beyond the Pit." Season 3 of the popular video series that is 'all things Texas barbecue' delves even deeper into the long-held traditions and new flavors and inspirations that make Texas barbecue so legendary. Besides featuring some of the state's top pitmasters, this season also includes visits with cattle ranchers from across the state.

BBQuest "Beyond the Pit" follows four themes that capture the essence of Texas barbecue: Legacy & Tradition, Creativity & Innovation, Texas Trailblazers and Family & Community.

"Since launching BBQuest four years ago, it's truly remarkable to see how much has changed, and yet stayed the same, when it comes to Texas barbecue and that's exactly what you see in Season 3's "Beyond the Pit," said Rachel Chou, Texas Beef Council's director of consumer marketing. "There has been so much exciting innovation around cooking methods and international flavors, while there's still a huge dedication to long-held recipes and smoking techniques."

BBQuest co-host and Hardcore Carnivore cookbook author Jess Pryles developed recipes so viewers can recreate dishes from each of the episodes.

Here is a run-down of each BBQuest episode, including the featured restaurants, ranchers and recipes.

Episode 1 - Legacy & Tradition

Ranch: Saunders Ranch (Weatherford)

Restaurants: Micklethwait Craft Meats BBQ (Austin), TRUTH BBQ (Houston) and Pinkerton's Barbecue (Houston, San Antonio)

Recipe: Classic smoked beef ribs

Episode 2 - Creativity & Innovation

Ranch: Graham Land & Cattle (Gonzales)

Restaurants: Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar (Austin, Dallas and Houston), Blood Bros. BBQ (Houston) and Curry Boys BBQ (San Antonio)

Recipe: Szechuan skirt steak with crispy rice

Episode 3 - Texas Trailblazers

Ranch: Caney Creek Ranch (Fairfield)

Restaurants: Briscuits (Austin), Interstellar BBQ (Austin) and Goldee's Barbecue (Fort Worth)

Recipe: Grilled Texas jalapeno cheddar meatballs

Episode 4 - Family & Community

Ranch: J.D. Hudgins, Inc. (Hungerford)

Restaurants: Smoke Shack, Smoke Shack Meat Market (San Antonio) and Panther City BBQ (Fort Worth)

Recipe: Tex-Mex Lasagne

BBQuest Season 3 launches on Hulu on Aug. 9, kicking things off with the Legacy & Tradition episode. Content is also available on YouTube and BeefLovingTexans.com. Streaming on YouTube and BeefLovingTexans.com, BBQuest has been viewed by fans more than 2.9 million times. BBQuest has received an Award of Excellence from the Communicator Awards, a Gold Hermes Creative Award and recognition as a SABRE Award finalist.

Learn more about BBQuest and watch all seasons at BeefLovingTexans.com. Beef Loving Texans is the consumer-facing brand of the Texas Beef Council. For more information about Beef Loving Texans and the Texas Beef Council, visit TexasBeefCheckoff.com.

About Beef Loving Texans

Beef Loving Texans is Texas Beef Council's consumer brand created to share unique recipes, stories, cooking and shopping tips and expert nutrition information. The Beef Loving Texans brand celebrates the pride and values deeply rooted in Texans through family, community and tradition. More information on the mission of Beef Loving Texans can be found at BeefLovingTexans.com .

About Texas Beef Council

The Texas Beef Council (TBC) is a non-profit organization funded by Texas farmers and ranchers through the national Beef Checkoff program and the Texas state Beef Checkoff program. Checkoff dollars are used to increase domestic and/or international demand for beef through programs of promotion, research and education. The organization is directed by a 20-member board of cattlemen, representing the state's 149,000 beef farmers and ranchers.

