Association of Hispanic Registered Investment Advisors Expands Throughout the United States

Azzendo Group is Comprised of U.S. Hispanic Wealth Management Firms

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. and MIAMI, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azzendo Group, a national association of like-minded Hispanic owned registered investment advisors, announced today its expansion across the United States. The group, which began in 2011 in South Florida, is comprised of registered investment advisors as well as Hispanic attorneys, CPAs and CFA®s who work together and share knowledge to help each other become the best and most trusted in the industry.

Founded by colleagues Cathy Pareto, CFP ® and Associates, Miami, and Amaury Cifuentes, CFP ®, CMP ® BlueKey Wealth advisors, Hollywood, Fla., Azzendo Group's mission is to play a crucial role in helping Hispanic families, businesses and entrepreneurs utilize all available resources to enhance their own wealth, and thus the wealth of Hispanic communities.

Members of Azzendo Group collaborate with other Hispanic registered investment firms throughout the U.S. in order to provide the best possible counsel and services to their Hispanic clients. Members of Azzendo Group are fiduciaries, meaning they are obligated by law to act in the client's best interest as they manage their assets or money. They do not operate out of self-interest.

"Our member firms all work on a fiduciary oath and believe in providing a holistic approach to comprehensive planning," said Cifuentes. "We mentor our clients on how financial planning, estate planning and investment planning can be applied to their personal vision and wealth goals."

Azzendo Group is also comprised of associated members who are Hispanic attorneys, CPAs, insurance consultants and others to share knowledge to best help their clients

"Associated Hispanic member firms in Azzendo Group also have a unique understanding of the challenges Hispanic families and entrepreneurs face today," said Pareto. "Powerful connections are made with Azzendo Group members and associated firms who then share professional tools and resources to best serve the Hispanic market."

For additional information visit azzendogroup.com or email info@azzendogroup.com

