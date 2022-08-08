Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Lone Star UAS Center of Excellence Partners with Airspace Link on Community Drone Safety

DETROIT, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airspace Link, a leading provider of drone safety infrastructure, and the Lone Star UAS Center are announcing a partnership to launch the FlySafe Program, powered by AirHub, to enhance the safety and capabilities of drone operations within their local communities. Lone Star UAS Center of Excellence and Innovation (LSUASC) is a research facility dedicated to the innovation and safety of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) flights throughout the United States. Lone Star UAS has been on the leading edge of planning and safety for UAS.

The FlySafe Program enables students, residents, and visitors to quickly understand Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) drone rules, local advisories, ground risk hazards, and additional information to help them plan safer and compliant flights when operating in the area. Pilots can access the data here.

Often referred to as the "Smart Maps for Drones," Airspace Link's FlySafe Program is a critical step in establishing two-way communication for drone pilots and their communities to ensure operations are in harmony with the community providing near-instant authorizations when operating in controlled airspace.

Michael Sanders, Executive Director for LSUASC, says "The partnership between LSUASC and Airspace Link is the next innovation to enhance our connection with the community. It will enable shared understanding of operations happening in the airspaces, publication of advisories and data directly to pilots, increased pilot situational awareness, and provides for two-way information sharing that hasn't existed before at this level."

LSUASC advances the integration of UAS and Autonomous Aviation (AAV) technologies across educational, public, and commercial agency interests; provides an economic stimulus to attract related industry partners to the State of Texas, and informs governing agencies on UAS and AAV operations in the National Airspace System (NAS).

Michael Healander, Co-Founder and CEO of Airspace Link, says "We're always looking to partner with leaders in innovation like the Lone Star UAS Center of Excellence and Innovation to make sure we're responsibly paving the way for new technologies like UAS to scale. Through work like theirs, it's been proven time and again how beneficial drones can be for the environment and the economy, and we're excited to have them as partners to lay the foundation for them to be able to scale and for residents to be able to receive the full benefits of drone operations sooner and safely."

About Airspace Link, Inc.

Airspace Link's vision is to create a world where the safe integration of drones fuels human progress, advancing social equity, the environment, and the economy. Founded in Detroit in 2018 by CEO Michael Healander, Airspace Link is one of the few FAA Approved UAS Service Suppliers of the Low Altitude Authorization & Notification Capability (LAANC). Airspace Link's cloud-based platform, built on top of Esri GIS technology, provides the digital infrastructure required to support the safe use of recreational and commercial drones in communities at scale, supporting the growth of drone operations, drone service providers, drone manufacturers, package delivery, and air taxi deployment in the future.

Visit https://airspacelink.com/ to learn more and stay up to date on the latest innovations in this space.

About LSUASC

The Lone Star Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Center of Excellence & Innovation (LSUASC) is one of seven Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) UAS test sites in the United States. The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents established Lone Star UAS in the Fall of 2013 as a research center at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. LSUASC is a global partnership for research, development, testing, and evaluation of UAS technologies across educational, public, and commercial agency interests. Lone Star UAS also provides an economic stimulus to attract related industry partners to Texas and informs governing agencies regarding UAS operations in the National Airspace System. LSUASC supports the aeronautical research needs of research institutions, private-sector service providers, non-profit corporations, and local, state, and federal agencies.

