HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS TRADE CREDIT INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF INTERCONTINENTAL GROWTH STRATEGIES, LLC IN ILLINOIS

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Intercontinental Growth Strategies, LLC (IGS). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Chicago, Illinois, IGS is a trade credit insurance brokerage helping clients grow sales safely and aggressively while protecting against any bad debt loss coming from bankruptcy or non-payment.

"We're excited for IGS to join us," said Seth Hopkins, Chief Marketing Officer & Property Casualty Practice Leader for Hub International Midwest Limited. "Their industry focus supports our Financial Institutions Specialty and Complex Risk practice by complementing and strengthening our existing capabilities."

