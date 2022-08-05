CHEMISTRY TEACHER AND TIKTOK STAR DISCUSSES THE FRIXION FOR GOOD CHALLENGE AND A UNIQUE, ERASABLE PEN THAT MAKES A VALUABLE LEARNING TOOL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

Phil discussed simple ways to bring STEM education to life for kids as they head back-to-school. He also shared details about the FriXion erasable pen and the FriXion for Good Challenge - if more than 7,143 people get involved at the same time, they will simultaneously create over 1-million degrees of heat using the erasable pen.

For one high school chemistry teacher, the power of an engaging demonstration has turned him into a social media star. Phil Cook , well known for his engaging and educational TikTok posts, is making STEM concepts fun and accessible for students of all ages with the help of the incredible thermo-sensitive ink science behind FriXion erasable pens – the first line of pens ever to be Authenticated™ by STEM.org (the leaders in STEM education) as a valuable teaching and learning tool.

From August 3 through November 8, 2022 , Pilot will donate 25 percent of the profits (up to $50,000 ) from every purchase of the FriXion ColorSticks 10-packs sold at Walmart, Target, and other retailers, and of the FriXion ColorSticks 16-pack sold on Amazon, to Girls Who Code. If 7,143 people were to erase with FriXion pens at the same time it would generate one million degrees of heat. Pilot is also encouraging consumers to join the movement and help generate "FriXion for Good" by writing and erasing with FriXion. Pilot invites FriXion fans to help achieve this goal and to get involved by sharing on Instagram how they use their FriXion pens and including #FriXionForGood. For each #FriXionForGood hashtag used in an in-feed post on Instagram and TikTok through November 8, 2022 , Pilot will donate $5 , up to an additional $10,000 , for a total potential donation of $60,000 to Girls Who Code.

For more information please visit: www.FriXionSTEM.com

MORE ABOUT PHIL COOK

Phillip Cook, known to his TikTok fans as "Chem Teacher Phil," has been a secondary education science teacher for more than 21 years, primarily teaching chemistry, physics, and engineering, and is currently a Senior Science Instructor at Culver Academies in Culver, Indiana. He has a Master of Science, Learning Design & Technology from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.

