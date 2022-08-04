Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TAMPA, Fla., August 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. ("Lazydays" or the "Company") (NasdaqCM: LAZY) announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net Income for the quarter was $31.8 million, up $6.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. Second quarter revenue was $373.6 million, up $50.8 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-gaap measure, of $38.4 million was down 6.8% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter Financial Results and Highlights:

Revenues for the second quarter were $373.6 million ; up $50.8 million , or 15.7%, versus the second quarter of 2021. Revenue from sales of Recreational Vehicles ("RVs") was $337.3 million for the second quarter, up $47.1 million , or 16.2%, versus the second quarter of 2021. RV unit sales excluding wholesale units, were 4,052 for the quarter, down 156 units, or 3.7% versus the second quarter of 2021. New and preowned RV sales revenues were $219.2 million and $118.1 million for the quarter, up 8.7% and 33.1% respectively compared to the second quarter of 2021.







Gross profit, excluding last-in-first-out ("LIFO") adjustments, was $101.2 million , up $14.8 million , or 17.1%, versus the second quarter of 2021. Gross margin excluding LIFO adjustments increased slightly between the two periods, to 27.1% in the second quarter of 2022 from 26.8% in the second quarter of 2021. Gross margins continued to be strong versus pre-Covid norms for the Company's new and pre-owned vehicle sales revenues, primarily driven by inventory availability as manufacturers ramped up production and continued to restock dealers to make up lost production from COVID related shutdowns and strong consumer demand. Inventories normalized for most towable products by the end of the quarter, while many motorized products remained below desired levels. Gross profit for the quarter including LIFO adjustments was $99.3 million ; up $13.1 million , or 15.2%, versus the second quarter of 2021. This gross profit comparison reflects a $1.7 million net increase in LIFO adjustments between the two periods.







Excluding transaction costs, stock-based compensation, and depreciation and amortization; Selling, General and Administrative expense ("SG&A") for the second quarter was $61.5 million , up $16.7 million compared to the prior year. The increase was primarily related to overhead associated with the Portland, Oregon , Vancouver, Washington and Milwaukee, Wisconsin dealerships acquired in August 2021 ; overhead associated with the Monticello, Minnesota dealership opened in March 2022 ; increased marketing expense, support costs and investments in IT infrastructure and compliance.







Depreciation and amortization increased $0.7 million , and transaction costs decreased $0.4 million compared to the prior year.







Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $38.4 million for the second quarter, down $2.8 million compared to 2021. EBITDA Margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased to 10.3% in the second quarter of 2022 from 12.8% in the second quarter of 2021.







As of June 30, 2022 , cash was $105.4 million , up $7.2 million from December 31, 2021 . The increase includes the impact of cash used in operating activities of $31.7 million and cash paid for purchases of property and equipment and acquisitions of $12.7 million , offset by cash provided by financing activities of $51.7 million . Operating cash flow includes the negative impact of a $79.2 million increase in inventory as RV inventory continues to recover from depleted levels. The cash impact of this inventory increase is offset by an $89.5 million floorplan cash inflow reflected in cash provided by financing activities. Cash provided by financing activities also includes cash outflows of $38.2 million for the repurchase of 2,253,406 shares of common stock at an average price of approximately $16.94 .







The reported second quarter $31.8 million net income includes $9.7 million of non-cash non-operating income recognizing a change in the fair value of warrant liabilities, versus a $6.8 million expense in 2021.

Conference Call Information:

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV

As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

Since 1976, Lazydays RV has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation's leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything RVers need and want.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY."

Forward‐Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe Lazydays future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, including statements regarding Lazydays' expectations for future operating results, its expectations regarding the impact of its acquisitions of recently acquired dealerships in Maryville, Tennessee, Portland, Oregon, Vancouver, Washington, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Tulsa, Oklahoma; its greenfield start-ups in Monticello, Minnesota, Fort Pierce, Florida, near Omaha, Nebraska, Wilmington, Ohio, Surprise, Arizona and Nashville, Tennessee; and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Lazydays. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including an extended slowdown in the markets in which we operate, the effects of inflation; the impact of the war between Russia and Ukraine, economic conditions generally (including increases in fuel costs), conditions in the credit markets and changes in interest rates, conditions in the capital markets, the continuing impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), other factors described from time to time in Lazydays' public announcements and SEC reports and filings, which are available at www.sec.gov and other factors that Lazydays may not have currently identified or quantified. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Lazydays undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by law.

News Contact:

+1 (813) 204-4099

investors@lazydays.com

Results of Operations for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollar amounts in thousands except for share and per share data)

(Unaudited)































For the Three Months Ended





June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 Revenues









New and pre-owned vehicles

$ 337,320

$ 290,213 Other



36,232

32,578

Total revenues

373,552

322,791











Cost applicable to revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)







New and pre-owned vehicles (including adjustments to the







LIFO reserve of $1,866 and $177, respectively)

266,437

229,575 Other



7,829

7,002

Total cost applicable to revenue

274,266

236,577











Transaction costs

87

475 Depreciation and amortization

4,052

3,334 Stock-based compensation

729

311 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

61,458

44,792

Income from operations

32,960

37,302 Other income/expenses







PPP loan forgiveness

-

6,148 Interest expense

(3,385)

(1,861) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

9,652

(6,784) Inducement Loss on Warrant Conversion

-

-

Total other income (expense)

6,267

(2,497) Income before income tax expense

39,227

34,805

Income tax expense

(7,383)

(9,496)

Net income

$ 31,844

$ 25,309

Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock

(1,197)

(1,197)

Net income attributable to common stock and participating securities

$ 30,647

$ 24,112























EPS:









Basic



$ 1.76

$ 1.42 Diluted



$ 0.81

$ 1.10 Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic



11,394,761

10,977,852 Diluted



12,871,296

14,082,334











See the accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollar amounts in thousands except for share and per share data)

























As of



As of











June 30, 2022



December 31, 2021











(Unaudited)

























ASSETS

















Current assets

















Cash









$ 105,359



$ 98,120 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $656 and $456

at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively







35,990



30,604 Inventories









321,734



242,906 Income tax receivable







4,857



1,302 Prepaid expenses and other





3,921



2,703



Total current assets



471,861



375,635



















Property and equipment, net







129,439



120,748 Operating lease assets







29,008



32,004 Goodwill









78,154



80,318 Intangible assets, net







84,187



87,800 Other assets









2,046



1,623



Total assets



$ 794,695



$ 698,128



















See the accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS, CONTINUED (Dollar amounts in thousands except for share and per share data)



















































As of



As of











June 30, 2022



December 31, 2021











(Unaudited)

























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities

















Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 56,375



$ 58,999 Dividends payable







1,197



1,210 Floor plan notes payable, net of debt discount



281,830



192,220 Financing liability, current portion





2,132



1,970 Long-term debt, current portion





4,161



5,510 Operating lease liability, current portion





4,954



6,441



Total current liabilities



350,649



266,350



















Long term liabilities















Financing liability, non-current portion, net of debt discount

105,617



102,466 Long term debt, non-current portion, net of debt discount

11,718



13,684 Operating lease liability, non-current portion



24,695



25,563 Deferred income tax liability







13,663



13,663 Warrant liabilities







3,588



15,293



Total liabilities



509,930



437,019



















Commitments and Contingencies

































Series A Convertible Preferred Stock; 600,000 shares, designated,

54,983



54,983 issued, and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021;







liquidation preference of $60,000 as of June 30, 2022









and December 31, 2021, respectively

































Stockholders' Equity



































Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;

-



- Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;









13,914,792 and 13,694,417 shares issued and 10,954,074 and 12,987,105







outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively -



- Additional paid-in capital







123,525



121,831 Treasury Stock, at cost, 2,960,718 and 707,312 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

(50,681)



(12,515) Retained earnings







156,938



96,810



Total stockholders' equity

229,782



206,126



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 794,695



$ 698,128



















See the accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to enable us to analyze our performance and financial condition. We utilize these financial measures to manage our business on a day-to-day basis and believe that they are useful measures of performance as they reflect certain operating drivers of the business, such as sales growth, operating costs, selling and administrative expense and other operating income and expense. We believe that these supplemental measures are commonly used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide expanded insight of the underlying operating results and trends and overall understanding of our financial performance and prospects for the future. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Our use of EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin may not be comparable to other companies within the industry due to different methods of calculation. We compensate for these limitations by using each of EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as only one of several measures for evaluating our business performance. In addition, capital expenditures, which impact depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and income tax expense, are reviewed separately by management. We may incur expenses in the future that are the same or similar to some of those adjusted in this presentation.

EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, interest expense, net, amortization of intangible assets, and income tax expense.

EBITDA Margin is defined as EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, non-floor plan interest expense, amortization of intangible assets, income tax expense, stock-based compensation, transaction costs and other supplemental adjustments which for the periods presented includes LIFO adjustments, severance costs and other one-time charges, impairment of rental units and gain (loss) on sale of property and equipment.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

Reconciliations from Net Income per the Consolidated Statements of Income to EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 are shown in the tables below.



















Three Months Ended June 30,





2022

2021











EBITDA









Net income



$ 31,844

$ 25,309 Interest expense, net*



3,385

1,861 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment



2,244

2,025 Amortization of intangible assets



1,808

1,309 Income tax expense



7,383

9,496 Subtotal EBITDA



46,664

40,000 Floor plan interest



(1,466)

(326) LIFO adjustment



1,866

177 Transaction costs



87

475 PPP loan forgiveness



-

(6,148) Gain on sale of property and equipment



(4)

- Change in fair value of warrant liabilities



(9,652)

6,784 Inducement loss on warrant conversion



-

- Non-compete, severance and other



223

- Stock-based compensation



729

311 Adjusted EBITDA



$ 38,447

$ 41,273











* Interest expense includes $1,722 and $1,206 relating to finance lease payments for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Depreciation on leased assets under finance leases is included in depreciation expense and included in net income. Operating lease payments are included as rent expense and included in net income.





















































Three Months Ended June 30,





2022

2021











EBITDA margin









Net income margin



8.5 %

7.8 % Interest expense, net



0.9 %

0.6 % Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment



0.6 %

0.6 % Amortization of intangible assets



0.5 %

0.4 % Income tax expense



2.0 %

2.9 % Subtotal EBITDA margin



12.5 %

12.4 % Floor plan interest



-0.4 %

-0.1 % LIFO adjustment



0.5 %

0.1 % Transaction costs



0.0 %

0.1 % PPP loan forgiveness



0.0 %

-1.9 % Gain on sale of property and equipment



0.0 %

0.0 % Change in fair value of warrant liabilities



-2.6 %

2.1 % Inducement loss on warrant conversion



0.0 %

0.0 % Non-compete, severance and other



0.1 %

0.0 % Stock-based compensation



0.2 %

0.1 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin



10.3 %

12.8 %











Note: Figures in the table may not total due to rounding.











