U-Haul Helping with Flood Recovery at 6 Stores in Kentucky, Tennessee

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is making six facilities across Kentucky and Tennessee available to provide 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to assist residents in the recovery process following severe flooding in the region.

Recent storms have caused extensive home damage and left standing water in many communities across eastern Kentucky and Tennessee. Flooding rendered roads impassable, destroyed bridges and even swept away some homes.

"As folks begin the clean-up process, we want them to know that U-Haul is here to help," stated Christopher Minnich, U-Haul Company of Louisville president. "Anyone impacted by flooding can make use of a storage room or U-Box portable storage container at no cost for one month at our participating stores, while availability exists."

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the participating facility nearest them:

KENTUCKY :

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lexington

1200 E. New Circle Road

Lexington, KY 40505

(859) 252-7596

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Masterson Station

2425 Merchant St.

Lexington, KY 40511

(859) 309-5729

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Versailles

501 Marsailles Road

Versailles, KY 40383

(859) 251-6381

TENNESSEE :

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Bristol

2854 W. State St.

Bristol, TN 37620

(423) 217-4642

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kingsport

1805 E. Stone Drive

Kingsport, TN 37660

(423) 343-5593

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Johnson City

2805 N. Roan St.

Johnson City, TN 37601

(423) 218-1806

Customers needing cardboard boxes can utilize the in-store Take a Box, Leave a Box program. U-Haul offers an area where customers can drop off used boxes in good condition, and others can access the boxes at no cost. U-Haul encourages anyone who has reusable boxes to drop them at the nearest U-Haul store location to assist this environmentally friendly initiative.

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

