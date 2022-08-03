InventHelp Inventor Develops Special Album for Celebrating Family (NPL-400)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --..."I wanted to create a new album that enables families to store important photos and information and then share it with current and future generations," said an inventor, from Lehigh Acres, Fla., "so I invented IMMEDIATE MEMORIES FOREVER. My design could help to keep the spirit of past family members alive and it ensures that family members always have access to their roots."

The invention provides a special album for celebrating one's family. In doing so, it enables a family to store and organize various fond photographs, information and memories. As a result, it ensures that deceased family members are not forgotten and it can be used to pay homage to the deceased by allowing you to see pictures, read about their professions, etc. This could help to bring family members together, connect generations and create a sense of belonging. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for families. Additionally, a prototype is available.

