PRINT MEDIA LEADER EXPANDS INTO DIGITAL MARKETING, EARNS GOOGLE PARTNER CERTIFICATION

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America's leading print media franchisor, The N2 Company (N2), announced a major milestone for its newly launched digital marketing agency, Hyport Digital. As of July 2022, Hyport is a certified Google Partner.

Company leaders acknowledge the role digital can play in helping N2's 25K+ print advertisers reach their ideal clients.

Since its launch in 2004, N2 has expanded its portfolio of brands to include more than 800 custom print publications, ranging from high-end neighborhood newsletters to magazines for select markets' top-producing real estate agents. Despite the varying reader demographics across its print products, a throughline exists: Each N2 publication places advertisers in front of typically hard-to-reach consumers. But company leaders acknowledge the supporting role digital marketing can play in helping N2's 25,000+ print advertisers reach their ideal clients.

Hyport Digital was formed in the fall of 2021 to serve not only existing N2 clients, but also organizations that do not currently advertise in the company's print publications. Already, Hyport has partnered with hundreds of clients and generated significant increases in website traffic, lead quantity, lead quality, and overall return on investment.

"Offering a full suite of digital solutions through Hyport has enabled N2 to offer a 360-degree approach to our clients' marketing – complementing the successes they already see with our industry-leading publications," said Jeffrey Miller, N2's Head of Digital. "We have always seen our advertisers as partners, and our digital offerings are taking that relationship to the next level."

Hyport offers mobile and display advertising, search engine marketing, search engine optimization, email advertising, social media advertising, over-the-top TV advertising, website design, and live chat. Now as a Google Partner, the Hyport team is recognized as an expert in the digital advertising space, with access to the latest insights and trends, promotional offers for new clients, ad credits toward new campaigns, and advanced product training from the Google Ads team.

To learn more about The N2 Company's digital marketing services, visit hyportdigital.com .

About The N2 Company

Founded in 2004, The N2 Company helps businesses "connect with ideal clients" by partnering with affluent neighborhoods, real estate communities, new-mover audiences, and others to produce 800+ custom publications – and more opening every week . Through its Hyport Digital arm, N2 also provides digital marketing to amplify advertiser success. Visit The N2 Company online at www.n2co.com to learn about our full portfolio of brands: Stroll, Real Producers, BeLocal, Medical Professionals, and Hyport Digital.

