MSP Nomosphère Blankets Paris Social Access Centers with Simple and Secure Enterprise Wi-Fi from Cambium Networks

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced the City of Paris Social Action Center (CASVP) is deploying a citywide Wi-Fi solution from managed service provider (MSP) Nomosphère. The first 100 sites of the 294 locations across Paris have been deployed, with the total deployment including thousands of Wi-Fi access points. Centralized cloud management with cnMaestro™ X provides CASVP with one reliable connectivity solution across the city.

More than 5,000 CASVP social workers provide assistance to seniors, people with special needs, and families living in vulnerable circumstances. Wi-Fi connectivity makes it easy for social workers and caregivers to dramatically improve the level of care by offering:

Health monitoring

Training sessions to learn skills

Application assistance for aid

Nomosphère provides MSP operation and management services to more than 10,000 locations across France and abroad. The solution also includes a customized captive portal with multiple languages that easily manages authentication and differentiated resources.

To contain costs, Nomosphère deploys technology that is reliable, efficient and easy to operate. "Setting up the equipment and managing the infrastructure is very simple, thanks to the cnMaestro cloud management platform," said Jean-Yves Simon, Sales Director, Nomosphère. "Furthermore, the access points are perfectly integrated with our Network Operations Center."

"CASVP focuses on providing care and assistance for people," said Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO of Cambium Networks. "Our focus is on providing networking solutions so that MSPs like Nomosphère and CASVP social workers have simple, reliable and secure access that enables them to provide the best possible care."

CASVP's mission is to fight against all forms of exclusion, reduce inequalities, and guarantee and facilitate access to rights. It accompanies and supports the most vulnerable Parisians on a daily basis: elderly people, people with disabilities, families, and people in difficult situations.

Nomosphère benefits from all the skills required to set up dedicated, scalable, high-performance wireless networks. Our experts are entirely dedicated to the quality of service and the performance of the solutions deployed. The customer experience is our priority, and we strive to make each Wi-Fi project a remarkable asset for our customers.

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities, and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places, and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

