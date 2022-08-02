Leica Camera engages in the Laser TV equipment segment and agrees on technological cooperation with Hisense

WETZLAR, Germany , Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its strategic growth strategy, Leica Camera AG is expanding its business areas and intends to position itself more strongly in the Laser TV equipment segment with its own products. To this end, the company has agreed a cooperation with Hisense, one of the world's largest manufacturers of televisions and innovative Laser TV. With their technological cooperation, both companies are creating an important basis for the further development of Laser TV for home cinema applications. The aim of the long-term partnership is to combine Hisense's technologies in the Laser TV segment with Leica's long-standing expertise in the development and manufacture of high-quality projection lenses to create a particularly powerful and future-proof technology platform for short-distance Laser TV.

For Leica Camera AG, the projection market is a familiar environment. More than 50 years ago, the Leica Pradovit line was already part of the product portfolio, first as an analog projector and later also in a digital version. Based on the company's high level of innovation, many years of experience and know-how, and the highest demands on optical performance and image quality, entry into the segment of Laser TV devices is a logical next step in the direction of new technologies and other markets.

Leica Camera AG will present its first own Laser TV, Leica Cine 1, exclusively at IFA (Sept. 2-6, 2022) in Berlin and will showcase the product at the Leica booth in Hall 2.2 /Stand 205.

"As a leader in the Laser TV industry, Hisense owns 1700 patents in this field, ranking top of the world. Hisense is dedicated to boost global development of Laser TV as a new industry to bring the benefits including large-screen immersive experience, wide colour gamut, energy saving, environmental protection, and eye caring to consumers all over the world. Being a classic and time-honoured brand in imaging, Leica enjoys great technological strength and unique quality and style. With Leica's remarkable optical technology, Laser TV is able to present clearer and delicate images. The combination of Leica's distinctive image tuning style and extensive colours of Laser light will bring the world a stunning visual feast", says Dr Lin, President of Hisense.

"Home cinema entertainment is a rapidly growing market and the expansion of Leica's product offering in this segment represents a promising opportunity to delight new customers with Leica premium products. As the technology and market leader in the field of Laser TV systems, Hisense is the ideal partner to transfer the potential of high-definition 4k movie productions into a stunning home cinema experience. We are pleased to present the Leica Cine 1 at IFA, the first Laser TV with the superior quality Leica is known for," says Matthias Harsch, CEO of Leica Camera AG.

About Hisense

Hisense is headquartered in Qingdao, China. In the past 53 years, Hisense has always been adhering to the core values of "Integrity, Innovation, Customer Focus, and Sustainability" and the development strategy of "Sound Technological Foundation and Robust Operation". The business covers areas including multimedia, home appliances, IT intelligent information and modern service industries. With the rapid development in recent year, Hisense business is expended to more than 160 countries and regions. Smart TV which is the core of Hisense B2C business has always been at the forefront of the global industry. Besides B2C, Hisense is also in the global leading place in B2B industries including Intelligent Transportation, Precision Medicine and Optical Communications.

About Leica Camera

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hessen, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organisations and Leica Retail Stores.

