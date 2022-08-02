Learning in Metaverse: Bridge Learning Tech launches its Virtual Reality Learning Solution, bridgeVR.io

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Learning Tech is excited to unveil its Virtual Reality Learning Solution – bridgeVR.io – and its authoring, and development capabilities.

bridgeVR.io addresses the shortage of affordable, immersive and interactive technical learning currently available to automotive EV Technicians. Plus, from Q4 2022, it will also offer learning opportunities to Service Advisors and Sales Consultants.

With bridgeVR.io, Bridge Learning Tech aims to lower the barriers of entry into the VR learning space. It seeks to reduce development costs and facilitate transition to metaverse learning. Bridge Learning Tech is making VR learning creation affordable, not only to the large manufacturers but also to small and medium-sized organizations and L&D consultancies.

What is bridgeVR.io?

bridgeVR.io is built on the concept of immersive, hands-on learning experiences. It's about enabling users to try, test and experience different concepts in safe and virtual environments, where the cost of error is minimal.

bridgeVR.io future releases will venture further into the metaverse of learning and incorporate NFTs for rewards and other utility purposes.

Prices start at only $8 per Technician per month. This means bridgeVR.io can offer unbeatable value to both technical colleges and dealer groups of all sizes.

And with its Enterprise plan, it can offer VR learning custom development and white-labelling opportunities for any business or learning and development organization.

bridgeVR.io can integrate with an existing Learning Management System or be used as a standalone.

Vlad Shishkaryov, Bridge Learning Tech's Founder, said of bridgeVR.io, "Until now, the Virtual Reality development costs have been prohibitively high for most organizations, which in part resulted in relatively low adoption for this type of learning.

"We believe this is unfair and our mission is to lower the barriers of entry into the VR learning space. That's why with bridgeVR.io we are proud to deliver VR Learning modules at a cost that is largely comparable with that of the general video learning production."

About Bridge Learning Tech

Bridge Learning Tech (bridgeLT.com) is a learning tech company, specializing in advanced and early adoption technologies to manage, deliver and implement sustainable change.

With offices in California, UK, Europe, and the Republic of Korea, Bridge Learning Tech provides a hands-on, dedicated service and expert outsourced managed learning solutions.

