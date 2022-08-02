Charleys Cheesesteaks Appoints SOCi as Platform of Record, Takes Control of Localized Social Marketing Efforts

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi Inc. and Charleys Cheesesteaks announced today that the restaurant brand has appointed the marketing platform for multi-location brands as its global platform of record for localized marketing. By utilizing the SOCi platform, Charleys has been able to consolidate multiple tools and functions, saving time on digital marketing efforts while still driving impactful results across its local store communities.

Charleys needed an easy-to-use social media management solution with superior customer support that enabled the company to post and promote content to more than 600 local Facebook pages while still prioritizing daily business functions. SOCi's Social , Ads PLUS , and Boost PLUS tools have allowed the Charleys team to increase its average weekly Facebook page reach over 27% with a 255% increase in local Facebook page reach year-over-year.

"Charleys has been undergoing a lot of transformation over the past two years which will lead us into an exciting future, but with growth comes the need to work smarter with our budgets," said Brian Hipsher, CMO of Charleys. "With the SOCi platform, our team has been able to save time on digital marketing efforts while still seeing impactful results, allowing us to get the most out of our investment; the SOCi team truly has our back."

By consolidating its technology, Charleys has gained efficiencies in its localized digital marketing program, which has saved the team hours of work and driven higher traffic, engagement, and sales-conversion. While many marketers are juggling multiple tools to support various localized activities in-house, according to a SOCi commissioned study by Forrester Consulting, 71% of marketers who have a solution that can aggregate and manage all localized content across locations and sites report a positive impact on their localized marketing efforts as a result.

"The restaurant industry is highly competitive from a digital marketing perspective. With three out of four consumers discovering new products and services via social every day, good brand visibility on social media is now a table stake," said Monica Ho, CMO of SOCi. "We are thrilled to have a partner in Charleys that understands the necessity of localized social media efforts."

About SOCi

SOCi is the marketing platform for multi-location brands. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Sport Clips and Anytime Fitness to scale marketing efforts across all digital channels in a way that's brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected. As one central place to scale marketing, SOCi makes the impossible possible by enabling top brands and their locations to strengthen and scale their digital presence across limitless local search and social pages while protecting what matters most, their reputation. For more information on how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, visit us at www.meetsoci.com or message us at hello@meetsoci.com .

About Charleys Philly Steaks

In 1986, Charleys redefined the Cheesesteak. Today, over 700 locations around the globe serve up the #1 Cheesesteak in The World®, made with fresh, quality ingredients and grilled-to-order the Charleys way. Also known for its loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing natural Lemonades, Charleys Philly Steaks locations can be found in retail shopping centers, airports and U.S. military bases worldwide. With more than 200 like-minded franchise partners, the restaurant is rapidly expanding its global footprint to serve up mouthwatering Philly Cheesesteaks that customers can feel good about purchasing. For every combo meal sold domestically at participating locations, 10 cents is donated to support at-risk children via the Charleys Kids Foundation . For more information on Charleys Philly Steaks, visit www.charleys.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @charleyscheesesteaks and Twitter at @charleys.

