AudioCodes Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of 18 cents per share

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Quarterly revenues increased by 12.9% year-over-year to $68.4 million.
  • Quarterly service revenues increased by 21.9% year-over-year to $27.8 million.
  • GAAP results:
    - Quarterly GAAP gross margin was 65.1%;
    - Quarterly GAAP operating margin was 11.6%; and
    - Quarterly GAAP net income was $6.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted share.
  • Non-GAAP results:
    - Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 65.6%;
    - Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 17.4%; and
    - Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $11.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.8 million for the quarter.
  • AudioCodes repurchased 374,479 of its ordinary shares during the quarter at an aggregate cost of $8.3 million.

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $68.4 million compared to $60.6 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Net income was $6.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $8.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $11.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $12.7 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets; (iii) expenses related to deferred payments in connection with the acquisition of Callverso Ltd; (iv) other income related to a payment made by the landlord to AudioCodes Inc., a subsidiary of the Company, in connection with the termination of a lease agreement for its offices in New Jersey; (v) financial income related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies; and (vi) non-cash deferred tax expenses (income). A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2022.  Cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long and short-term financial investments were $138.5 million as of June 30, 2022 compared to $174.8 million as of December 31, 2021. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long and short-term financial investments was the result of the use of cash for the continued repurchasing of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program and the payment of a cash dividend during the first quarter of 2022.

"I am pleased to report solid financial results for the second quarter of 2022, growing top line revenue 12.9% year-over-year," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes.

Overall, we experienced strong market demand for our products and services as we continued to successfully execute on key strategic priorities in the UCC and Customer Experience (CX) markets and accelerated the transition to software products and recurring subscription services.

Microsoft business as a whole grew above 20% year over year and Zoom phone business grew more than 50%. AudioCodes Live for Microsoft Teams managed services continued to grow and reached a level of $24 million ARR, a 100% growth over the year ago quarter. We on-boarded a number of seven-figure Live projects in the second quarter, with the Total Contract Value (TCV) for our Live projects exceeding $60 million in total.

In CX, we saw a nice rebound this quarter with the business up more than 20%, propelled by the ongoing contact center digital transformation to the cloud and healthy spending environment. Services business continued to grow at a nice pace, up over 20% year-over-year, driven primarily by professional services and AudioCodes Live managed services, reaching a level of above 40% of total company revenue.

Despite an uncertain macro environment, we are executing according to plan and controlling our cost structure. As we see new growth opportunities emerging in our core markets and capitalize on our strong portfolio of technologies and solutions and our growing F500 enterprise customer base, we are determined to increase our investments in both R&D and our customer-facing talent. While we continue to be impacted by supply chain disruptions, we believe this is a short-term phenomenon that should alleviate in coming quarters. Lastly, upsell of new voice.ai-related applications continues to take shape, with attach rates improving, and we have a number of exciting products and partnerships launching in the second half of the year," concluded Mr. Adlersberg.

Share Buy Back Program

During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company acquired 374,479 of its ordinary shares under its share repurchase program for a total consideration of $8.3 million.

In June 2022, the Company received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate amount of $35 million of additional ordinary shares. The court approval also permits AudioCodes to declare a dividend of any part of this amount. The approval is valid through December 12, 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $35 million available under this approval for the repurchase of shares and/or declaration of cash dividends.

Cash Dividend

AudioCodes also announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend in the amount of 18 cents per share. The aggregate amount of the dividend is approximately $5.7 million. The dividend is payable on August 31, 2022, to all of the Company's shareholders of record at the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on August 17, 2022.

In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at the source at the rate of 25% of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions. If the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company's share capital, the withholding rate is 30%.

The dividend will be paid in U.S. dollars on the ordinary shares of AudioCodes Ltd. that are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market or the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange. The amount and timing of any other dividends will be determined by the Board.

Conference Call & Web Cast Information

AudioCodes will conduct a conference call at 8:30 A.M., Eastern Time today to discuss the Company's second quarter of 2022 operating performance, financial results and outlook. Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing one the following numbers:

United States Participants: 888-506-0062

International Participants: +1 (973) 528-0011

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast. Investors are invited to listen to the call live via webcast at the AudioCodes investor website at http://www.audiocodes.com/investors-lobby

Second quarter of 2022 earnings call supplementary slides are available at AudioCodes investor website at http://www.audiocodes.com/investors-lobby

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Summary financial data follows

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands     



June 30,


December 31,


2022


2021


(Unaudited)


(Audited)

ASSETS








CURRENT ASSETS:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 35,246


$ 79,423

Restricted cash

-


5,100

Short-term and restricted bank deposits

5,207


220

Short-term marketable securities and accrued interest

1,658


669

Short-term financial investments

15,730


-

Trade receivables, net

45,928


48,956

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

9,605


9,197

Inventories

27,709


23,988

Total current assets

141,083


167,553





LONG-TERM ASSETS:




Long-term and restricted bank deposits

$ 94


$ 94

Long-term Trade receivables

10,401


-

Long-term marketable securities and accrued interest

80,318


89,307

Long-term financial investments

270


-

Deferred tax assets

10,632


8,905

Operating lease right-of-use assets

16,130


16,457

Severance pay funds

18,668


22,724

Total long-term assets

136,513


137,487





PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

4,040


4,394





GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET

39,528


39,930





Total assets

$ 321,164


$ 349,364





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








CURRENT LIABILITIES:




Trade payables

$ 7,438


$ 7,863

Other payables and accrued expenses

39,839


38,350

Deferred revenues

40,984


41,591

Short-term operating lease liabilities

7,370


8,139

Total current liabilities

95,631


95,943





LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:




Accrued severance pay

$ 18,242


$ 22,895

Deferred revenues and other liabilities

15,732


13,637

Long-term operating lease liabilities

8,746


11,391

Total long-term liabilities

42,720


47,923





Total shareholders' equity

182,813


205,498

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 321,164


$ 349,364

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



 Six months ended


Three months ended


 June 30,


June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Revenues:








Products

$ 79,406


$ 74,813


$ 40,586


$ 37,792

Services

55,311


44,600


27,774


22,783

Total Revenues

134,717


119,413


68,360


60,575

Cost of revenues:








Products

30,118


26,970


15,843


13,434

Services

15,729


10,112


8,007


5,081

Total Cost of revenues

45,847


37,082


23,850


18,515

Gross profit

88,870


82,331


44,510


42,060

Operating expenses:








Research and development, net

29,941


24,772


14,959


12,725

Selling and marketing

34,372


29,679


17,084


15,203

General and administrative

8,583


7,625


4,545


4,000

Total operating expenses

72,896


62,076


36,588


31,928

Operating income

15,974


20,255


7,922


10,132

Financial income (expenses), net

1,851


996


841


(582)

Income before taxes on income

17,825


21,251


8,763


9,550

Taxes on income, net

(2,281)


(3,018)


(1,827)


(1,310)

Net income

$ 15,544


$ 18,233


$ 6,936


$ 8,240

Basic net earnings per share

$ 0.49


$ 0.55


$ 0.22


$ 0.25

Diluted net earnings per share

$ 0.47


$ 0.53


$ 0.21


$ 0.24

Weighted average number of shares used in computing
basic net earnings per share (in thousands)

32,019


32,875


31,809


32,745

Weighted average number of shares used in computing
diluted net earnings per share (in thousands)

32,800


34,086


32,518


33,972

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



Six months ended


Three months ended


June 30,


June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

GAAP net income

$ 15,544


$ 18,233


$ 6,936


$ 8,240

GAAP net earnings per share

$ 0.47


$ 0.53


$ 0.21


$ 0.24

Cost of revenues:








Share-based compensation (1)

174


154


125


78

Amortization expenses (2)

380


136


190


68


554


290


315


146

Research and development, net:








Share-based compensation (1)

1,887


1,242


728


665

Deferred payments expenses (3)

250


-


125


-


2,137


1,242


853


665

Selling and marketing:








Share-based compensation (1)

3,151


2,845


1,712


1,545

Amortization expenses (2)

22


8


11


2

Deferred payments expenses (3)

250


-


125


-


3,423


2,853


1,848


1,547

General and administrative:








Share-based compensation (1)

2,522


2,112


1,354


1,078

Other Income (4)

(810)


-


(405)


-


1,712


2,112


949


1,078

Financial expenses (income):








Exchange rate differences (5)

)1,215(


(982)


(495)


548









Income taxes:








Deferred tax (6)

353


1,669


940


450

Non-GAAP net income

$ 22,508


$ 25,417


$ 11,346


$ 12,674

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share

$ 0.67


$ 0.73


$ 0.34


$ 0.37

Weighted average number of shares used in computing
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share (in thousands)

33,558


34,587


33,332


34,464










(1)  Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others.

(2)  Amortization expenses related to intangible assets.

(3)  Expenses related to deferred payments in connection with the acquisition of Callverso Ltd.

(4)  Other income related to a payment made to AudioCodes Inc. in connection with the termination of a lease agreement for its offices in New Jersey.

(5)  Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.

(6)  Non-cash deferred tax expense.

Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands





Six months ended


Three months ended



June 30,


June 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income


$ 15,544


$ 18,233


$ 6,936


$ 8,240

Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization


1,464


1,158


722


599

Amortization of marketable securities premiums and accretion of discounts, net


793


741


433


612

Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net


(597)


(992)


91


(692)

Share-based compensation expenses


7,734


6,353


3,919


3,366

Decrease in deferred tax assets, net


237


1,647


887


440

Increase in accrued interest and exchange rate effect of
loans, marketable securities and bank deposits


2


23


83


92

Gain derived from financial investments


(330)


-


(261)


-

Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets


3,142


3,862


1,792


2,083

Decrease in operating lease liabilities


(6,229)


(4,607)


(2,023)


(120)

Changes in IIA settlement liability, net


-


(59)


-


330

Increase in trade receivables, net


(7,373)


(2,485)


(6,199)


(813)

Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses


(1,220)


797


(87)


(45)

Decrease (increase) in inventories


(3,850)


3,954


(2,437)


2,928

Increase (decrease) in trade payables


(425)


(4,368)


1,421


(3,836)

Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses


(4,799)


232


403


2,941

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues


1,663


5,589


(862)


933

Net cash provided by operating activities


5,756


30,078


4,818


17,058

Cash flows from investing activities:









Proceeds (investment) from short-term deposits, net


(4,987)


84,303


10


147

Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities


1,123


1,053


1,123


1,053

Purchase of marketable securities


-


(17,525)


-


(3,211)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities


-


510


-


510

Purchase of financial investments


(15,670)


-


(270)


-

Net cash paid in acquisition of subsidiary


(100)


-


-


-

Purchase of property and equipment


(579)


(416)


(289)


(313)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


(20,213)


67,925


574


(1,814)










AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands





Six months ended


Three months ended



June 30,


June 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Cash flows from financing activities:









Purchase of treasury shares


(29,169)


(17,351)


(8,300)


(7,096)

Repayment of bank loans


-


(600)


-


(300)

Cash dividends paid to shareholders


(5,832)


(5,302)


-


-

Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options and warrants


181


737


176


325

Net cash used in financing activities


(34,820)


(22,516)


(8,124)


(7,071)










Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


(49,277)


75,487


(2,732)


8,173

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period


84,523


46,034


37,978


113,348

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period


$ 35,246


$ 121,521


$ 35,246


$ 121,521



