"The Giving Pump" Launches at More than 6,500 Shell Stations Nationwide to Offer Consumers the Opportunity to Fill-Up for Good

Consumers can fill up at designated fueling pumps across the US to help kids in their community

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by the success of its first year, Shell Oil Products US ("Shell") is proud to announce the return of The Giving Pump initiative, benefiting non-profits across the nation. Starting today and running through Oct. 31, a portion of the purchases made by consumers who use the designated pump at select Shell stations will support local children's charities. For the second year, The Giving Pump can be found across 48 states as part of Shell's Force For Good initiative to give back and drive positive change in local communities.

On August 1, Shell unveils The Giving Pump at 6.500 Shell gas stations nationwide. Proceeds from The Giving Pump will support 527 local charities making a positive impact on the lives of children. In 2021, Shell raised over $1.5 million for local non-profits through The Giving Pump initiative. In 2022, The Giving Pump expands to over 100 more charities and adds another month to the campaign, ending on October 31.

The Giving Pump by Shell will support 527 U.S. non-profits such as children's hospitals, school and literacy programs.

The Giving Pump will be specially marked at participating stations with colorful signage to inspire consumers to fuel up and support a range of children's focused nonprofits, including children's hospitals, schools, literacy programs, youth-based food pantries and more. The number of Shell stations has more than doubled from last year with more than 6,500 Shell stations across the US participating in this three-month Giving Pump initiative. To find a participating station near you, visit shell.us/givingpump.

"We are thrilled to bring back The Giving Pump to make an even bigger impact this year and give customers the chance to support local charities across the country," said Shannon Bryan, Manager of Brand and Communications for Shell Retail US. "We encourage our customers to pay it forward at the pump and choose The Giving Pump on their next fill up or road trip pit stop to help us fuel the future of local communities."

The Giving Pump is supporting 527 local charities across the US including Boys & Girls Clubs, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Shriner's Hospital for Children, Make a Wish Foundation, Autism Speaks and more.

In 2021, Shell wholesalers and retailers donated over $1.5 million, supporting over 400 children's charities through The Giving Pump. In the US, the designated giving pumps were used 7.2 million times and pumped 72 million gallons of gas.

Visit shell.us/givingpump to find additional program details, participating sites and content on local charity partners, and follow @ShellStationsUS to keep up with the latest news.

ABOUT SHELL

Shell Oil Products US is an affiliate of Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states and employs more than 12,000 people working to help tackle the energy challenges of the future.

Shell is proud to unveil The Giving Pump for the second year.

