Former Houston Rockets GM, Portland Trail Blazers President & GM, and Arizona Coyotes CEO & President Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Steve Patterson as its newest Partner and Coach.

Steve Patterson, Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International (PRNewswire)

Patterson has served as an innovative and successful executive and entrepreneur in the professional sports, college athletics, media, facility management, foodservice, design, finance and construction, data management, branding, and crisis communications industries for over 35 years. He has built championship teams and organizations and has designed, financed, built, and run stadiums, ballparks, media enterprises, and arenas all over the United States. He has run small businesses with <$10M in revenue to larger companies with >$400M in revenue.

"Steve has been very successful in helping a variety of businesses obtain record revenues and bottom-line results," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "As evidenced by his many achievements over the course of his outstanding career, Steve truly encompasses the 'been-there-done-that' type of leader that makes for an excellent coach for our organization."

Some notable roles and highlights from Patterson's career include:

General Manager and Alternate Governor of the Houston Rockets – Patterson was responsible for all of the club's business and basketball operations; was primary architect of the Rockets 1993-1994 NBA Championship team; directed business operations leading to the club's two best financial years ever; doubled arena net income; negotiated record TV, radio, and cable contracts; and acquired the record-setting attendance of the 1989 NBA All-Star Game.

Senior VP and Chief Development Officer of the Houston Texans – Patterson led the successful effort to bring the NFL team and Super Bowl XXXVIII to Houston, Texas , designing, constructing, and operating NRG Stadium and creating the first investment grade rated sports franchise in North America .

President and General Manager of the Portland Trail Blazers, Rose Garden Arena , and related food service and media enterprises – Patterson led the turnaround effort that returned the franchise and radio stations from the least financially successful franchise in the NBA to profitability, with a young, revamped roster and the divestiture of numerous assets.

CEO and President of the Arizona Coyotes – Patterson led the franchise to record-setting revenues and successfully positioned the team for sale at a record price.

"After guiding the development of a broad range of companies, while mentoring young executives and EO members, I'm excited to join an organization that has had such success helping entrepreneurs and executives dramatically grow their companies and teams," Patterson said.

Patterson has been an active board member on over 25 commercial, civic, and charitable boards ranging from data management SaaS companies, banks, and branding and crisis communication companies to sports leagues and a $7 billion+ NYSE-listed REIT. He is a member of YPOG and CEO, the State Bar of Texas, Sports Lawyers Assn., and American Bar Assn., as well as a Life Member of The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and Texas Exes. He's a graduate of the University of Texas Business School and Law School.

Patterson and his wife of 31 years, Yasmin, have three adult children. He enjoys skiing, yoga, and travel.

To schedule a complimentary introduction call with Steve Patterson or another one of the CEO Coaching International coaches, visit: CEOCoachingInternational.com/Coach/Steve-Patterson/.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

CEO Coaching International Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CEO Coaching International