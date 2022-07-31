Rossi Win Completes Honda Sweep of Indianapolis in 2022

Alexander Rossi leads a Honda 1-2 result at the Gallagher Grand Prix

Christian Lundgaard finishes second in best run of his rookie season

Today's Honda win completes a sweep of all three NTT INDYCAR SERIES races this year at the Indianpolis Motor Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind., July 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander Rossi dominated the second half of today's Gallagher Grand Prix on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as the Andretti Autosport driver headed a 1-2 finish for Honda and completed a sweep of NTT INDYCAR SERIES races at the famed "Brickyard" in 2022. Rossi led a race-high 44 laps in the 85-lap contest to record his first win of 2022, and his eighth career victory.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Christian Lundgaard completed the 1-2 Honda result today, his best result in his rookie Indy car season. Teammate Graham Rahal finish seventh in another strong outing. Colton Herta led 17 laps, setting up a possible 1-2-3 finish for Honda, but dropped out after 42 laps with an apparent transmission/driveline issue. Scott Dixon gained a dozen positions in the race to finish eighth, taking him to fourth in the series championship standings.

Gallagher Grand Prix Honda Race Results - 1st Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda - 2nd Christian Lundgaard-R Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda - 7th Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda - 8th Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 10th Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 11th Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 14th David Malukas-R Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda - 15th Takuma Sato Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda - 16th Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda - 18th Devlin DeFrancesco-R Andretti Autosport Honda - 19th Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 20th Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda - 22nd Jimmie Johnson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 24th Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda [did not finish – mechanical] - 25th Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda [did not finish – fuel] R – Rookie



Quotes

Alexander Rossi (#27 Andretti Autosport Honda) race winner: "It's been an amazing weekend, right from Practice 1, the car performance was there. Everything we had going for us, from the balance to the Honda power and driveability, we knew we had a car to win. It was just a matter of us going out there and doing it. I'm so thankful for the continual belief I've received from the whole Andretti Autosport organization this year, just an incredible weekend for us."

Christian Lundgaard (#30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda) Finished second, best INDYCAR result in his rookie season: "Honda one-two! It really should have been a one-two-three, but this feels amazing. It's just awesome to be up here, to be on the podium at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway! I think the team just deserves every bit of this achievement and this performance. I'm just super happy for the team. For me, as a driver, of course I'm happy with this podium, but I think the team just deserves it so much after all their hard work. I'm just incredibly pleased."

Wayne Gross (Manager of Trackside Support, Honda Performance Development) on today's Honda victory on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course: "Congratulations to everyone at HPD, Andretti Autosport and of course Alexander Rossi. With Colton [Herta] and Alex, we won both Indy road course races here this year, plus the 500 with Marcus [Ericsson]. This has been a pretty special place for us this year! Thanks to everyone involved, and let's keep pushing through the final quarter of the season."

Fast Facts

Today's results complete a sweep for Honda at NTT INDYCAR SERIES races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2022.

Honda's Colton Herta began the streak in May, as the Andretti Autosport driver bested the field despite constantly changing weather conditions and a wet/dry/wet track to win the GMR Grand Prix on May 14 .

One week later, Dixon claimed pole for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500, and his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Marcus Ericsson scored Honda's 15th victory in the Memorial Day Weekend classic.

Next

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES now heads to the temporary street circuit Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, Tennessee, and the conclusion of a run of five races on four consecutive race weekends.

