Empire State Building Partners with Tipsy Scoop to Serve Artisanal Liquor-Infused Ice Cream to Observatory Guests

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We all scream for (boozy) ice cream! The Empire State Building (ESB) announced today that Tipsy Scoop , a hand-crafted, liquor-infused ice cream and sorbet company, will serve spiked sweet treats on the 86th Floor Observatory every Wednesday through Sunday, Aug. 3 – Sept. 5 from 1-9 p.m.

"Our successful pop-up program has brought New York's authentic, local flavors to the heart of the city and provided a sweet surprise for our guests," said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory. "We are pleased to partner with Tipsy Scoop to turn the Empire State Building's 86th Floor Observatory into a temporary ice cream 'barlour' with a view this August."

Tipsy Scoop will sell three of its pre-packaged boozy flavors from the building's pop-up cart, which include dark chocolate whiskey salted caramel ice cream, mango margarita sorbet, and raspberry limoncello sorbet for $8. The cart will also offer an ESB-exclusive signature sundae that features pina colada plant-based ice cream – infused with rum and pineapple rum – topped with whipped cream, sprinkles, gummy bears, and NYC-themed candy for $12. Non-alcoholic flavors like vanilla, chocolate, and cherry will also be available for $4.50.

"We are so excited for our pop-up at the Empire State Building this August," said Melissa Tavss, Tipsy Scoop founder and CEO. "Our signature Empire State Building sundae is not only delicious, but also the perfect addition to your Observatory photos."

Guests are encouraged to enjoy their treats with the iconic view and tag photos with #PopUpTop for the chance to be featured on ESB social channels. More monthly pop-ups at the Empire State Building Observatory will be announced in the future.

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building , the "World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire State Realty Trust , Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience creates an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop-culture. Learn more at www.esbnyc.com . Declared "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, the world's most popular travel destination by Uber, the #1 Attraction in the United States in Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best, and the #1 New York City attraction by Lonely Planet, it welcomes more than 4 million annual visitors from around the world.

Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors primarily house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building's Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , Weibo , YouTube , or TikTok .

About Tipsy Scoop

Inspired by a family tradition six generations in the making, founder Melissa Tavss created Tipsy Scoop to bring together artisanal cocktails and the fond memories that come with ice cream, sundaes, and sweet treats. The result was a boozy brand that sweetens any adult celebration. Since 2013, Tipsy Scoop has rapidly made a name for itself with its on-trend boozy scoops and highly Instagrammable ice cream creations. For more information, visit www.tipsyscoop.com or follow us on Instagram , Facebook , or TikTok .

