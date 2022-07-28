Healthpeak Properties Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock

DENVER, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend will be paid on August 19, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 8, 2022.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRC. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

