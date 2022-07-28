CULLEN/FROST REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Board increases quarterly common dividend by 16 percent to $0.87
SAN ANTONIO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) today reported second quarter 2022 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 was $117.4 million compared to $116.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.81 per diluted common share, compared to $1.80 per diluted common share reported a year earlier. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 0.92 percent and 13.88 percent, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 1.02 percent and 11.18 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.
For the second quarter of 2022, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $311.4 million, up 11.2 percent, compared to the same quarter in 2021. Average loans for the second quarter of 2022 decreased $572 million, or 3.3 percent, to $16.7 billion, from the $17.2 billion reported for the second quarter a year earlier. Excluding PPP loans, second quarter average loans of $16.5 billion represented a 13.2 percent increase compared to the second quarter of 2021 and a 2.8 percent increase compared to the first quarter of 2022. Average deposits for the quarter were $44.7 billion, up $6.5 billion, or 16.9 percent, compared to the $38.3 billion reported for last year's second quarter.
"I'm proud of the success we achieved in the second quarter as we continued to execute our organic growth strategy, and I thank our staff for their performance in generating double digit growth for both loans and deposits," said Phil Green, Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO.
Noted financial data for the second quarter of 2022 follows:
- The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the second quarter of 2022 were 12.64 percent, 13.17 percent and 14.75 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.
- Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $311.4 million, an increase of 11.2 percent, compared to the prior year period. Net interest margin was 2.56 percent for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 2.33 percent for the first quarter of 2022 and 2.65 percent for the second quarter of 2021.
- Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $97.9 million, an increase of $6.7 million, or 7.3 percent, from the $91.2 million reported for the second quarter of 2021. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $4.0 million, or 20.3 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly driven by increases in overdraft charges (up $2.7 million) and commercial service charges (up $1.1 million). Other charges, commissions and fees increased $1.2 million, or 14.4 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to increases in income from the placement of money market accounts (up $1.1 million) and merchant services rebates/bonuses (up $472,000), among other things, partly offset by a decrease in income from the sale of mutual funds (down $448,000). Insurance commissions and fees increased $1.0 million, or 9.3 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase was the result of increases in commission income (up $774,000) and contingent income (up $229,000).
- Non-interest expense was $246.3 million for the quarter, up $31.1 million, or 14.4 percent, compared to the $215.3 million reported for the second quarter a year earlier. Salaries and wages expense increased $19.8 million, or 20.5 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to increases in salaries due to annual merit and market increases as well as the implementation of a $20 per hour minimum wage in December, 2021. Salaries and wages was also impacted by increases in the number of employees and increases in incentive compensation. We are experiencing an increasingly competitive labor market which has resulted in and could continue to result in an increase in our staffing costs. Employee benefits expense of $20.7 million represented an increase of $2.0 million, or 10.7 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to increases in payroll taxes, 401(k) plan expense, and medical benefits plan expense. Other non-interest expense increased $4.8 million, or 11.5 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase included increases in travel, meals and entertainment (up $1.7 million); professional services expense (up $1.2 million); sundry and other miscellaneous expenses (up $1.1 million); and advertising/promotions expense (up $661,000). Technology, furniture and equipment expense increased $1.9 million, or 6.9 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to increases in cloud services expense (up $1.1 million) and service contracts expense (up $466,000), among other things, partly offset by a decrease in software maintenance (down $199,000). Net occupancy expense increased $1.7 million, or 6.5 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to an increase in repairs and maintenance/service contracts expense (up $1.0 million) and was also impacted by our expansion activities in the Houston and Dallas regions, among other things.
- For the second quarter of 2022, the company did not report a credit loss expense, and reported net charge-offs of $2.8 million. This compares to no credit loss expense and net charge-offs of $6.3 million for the first quarter of 2022 and no credit loss expense and net charge-offs of $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.43 percent at June 30, 2022, compared to 1.49 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and 1.54 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Excluding PPP loans, which carry a guarantee from the SBA, the allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.44 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 1.51 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and 1.74 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Non-accrual loans were $35.1 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to $49.0 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and $57.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021.
The Cullen/Frost board declared a third-quarter cash dividend of $0.87 per common share, representing an increase of $0.12, or 16 percent. The dividend on common stock is payable September 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 31 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on September 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 31 of this year.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 1 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 1-877-709-8150 or via webcast on our investor relations website linked below. Playback of the conference call will be available after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 1-877-660-6853 with Conference ID # of 13731744. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call.
Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $51.8 billion in assets at June 30, 2022. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com.
Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), including statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.
Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:
- Local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.
- Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.
- Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.
- Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.
- Changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.
- The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.
- Inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations.
- The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.
- The soundness of other financial institutions.
- Political instability.
- Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.
- Acts of God or of war or terrorism.
- The potential impact of climate change.
- The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.
- Changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits.
- Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.
- Technological changes.
- The cost and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers.
- Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.
- Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.
- Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.
- Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.
- The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.
- Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.
- Changes in our liquidity position.
- Changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans.
- The impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any other pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis.
- The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.
- Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.
- Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.
In addition, financial markets and global supply chains may be adversely affected by the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, including the current Russian invasion of Ukraine, terrorism or other geopolitical events.
Further, statements about the potential effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
A.B. Mendez
Investor Relations
210.220.5234
or
Bill Day
Media Relations
210.220.5427
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
2022
2021
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS
Net interest income
$ 288,208
$ 249,071
$ 240,708
$ 246,122
$ 257,156
Net interest income (1)
311,377
272,194
264,049
269,321
279,997
Credit loss expense
—
—
—
—
—
Non-interest income:
Trust and investment management fees
37,776
38,656
38,425
37,381
37,874
Service charges on deposit accounts
23,870
22,740
22,234
21,216
19,849
Insurance commissions and fees
11,776
16,608
11,714
11,748
10,773
Interchange and card transaction fees
4,911
4,226
4,237
4,490
4,641
Other charges, commissions and fees
9,887
9,627
10,107
9,785
8,640
Net gain (loss) on securities transactions
—
—
69
—
—
Other
9,707
9,533
22,270
8,569
9,470
Total non-interest income
97,927
101,390
109,056
93,189
91,247
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and wages
116,881
111,329
105,541
99,463
97,035
Employee benefits
20,733
24,220
19,189
21,576
18,728
Net occupancy
28,379
27,411
27,435
27,208
26,650
Technology, furniture and equipment
29,921
29,157
28,230
28,494
27,998
Deposit insurance
3,724
3,633
3,339
3,088
2,877
Intangible amortization
131
146
153
157
185
Other
46,578
42,836
54,708
38,017
41,781
Total non-interest expense
246,347
238,732
238,595
218,003
215,254
Income before income taxes
139,788
111,729
111,169
121,308
133,149
Income taxes
20,674
12,627
10,148
13,333
15,081
Net income
119,114
99,102
101,021
107,975
118,068
Preferred stock dividends
1,669
1,669
1,669
1,668
1,669
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 117,445
$ 97,433
$ 99,352
$ 106,307
$ 116,399
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 1.82
$ 1.51
$ 1.54
$ 1.66
$ 1.81
Earnings per common share - diluted
1.81
1.50
1.54
1.65
1.80
Cash dividends per common share
0.75
0.75
0.75
0.75
0.72
Book value per common share at end of quarter
49.93
56.65
67.11
66.39
66.44
OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES
Period-end common shares
64,123
64,094
63,986
63,668
63,646
Weighted-average common shares - basic
64,113
64,051
63,879
63,652
63,606
Dilutive effect of stock compensation
354
410
462
445
496
Weighted-average common shares - diluted
64,467
64,461
64,341
64,097
64,102
SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS
Return on average assets
0.92 %
0.79 %
0.81 %
0.90 %
1.02 %
Return on average common equity
13.88
9.58
9.26
9.87
11.18
Net interest income to average earning assets
2.56
2.33
2.31
2.47
2.65
(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
2022
2021
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
($ in millions)
Average Balance:
Loans
$ 16,674
$ 16,386
$ 15,984
$ 16,189
$ 17,246
Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program
16,531
16,084
15,391
14,824
14,598
Earning assets
47,880
47,339
46,008
43,980
42,916
Total assets
51,088
50,323
48,897
46,774
45,665
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
18,355
17,961
17,885
16,999
16,456
Interest-bearing deposits
26,371
25,001
23,142
22,117
21,815
Total deposits
44,726
42,962
41,027
39,116
38,271
Shareholders' equity
3,540
4,270
4,400
4,417
4,320
Period-End Balance:
Loans
$ 16,736
$ 16,543
$ 16,336
$ 15,833
$ 16,596
Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program
16,644
16,335
15,908
15,005
14,670
Earning assets
48,404
48,107
48,063
44,964
43,943
Goodwill and intangible assets
656
656
656
656
656
Total assets
51,785
51,296
50,878
47,860
46,698
Total deposits
45,602
44,431
42,696
39,613
38,734
Shareholders' equity
3,347
3,776
4,440
4,372
4,374
Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)
4,221
4,148
4,092
4,022
3,961
ASSET QUALITY
($ in thousands)
Allowance for credit losses on loans:
$ 239,632
$ 246,835
$ 248,666
$ 250,150
$ 255,288
As a percentage of period-end loans
1.43 %
1.49 %
1.52 %
1.58 %
1.54 %
Net charge-offs:
$ 2,807
$ 6,295
$ 2,789
$ 2,115
$ 1,591
Annualized as a percentage of average loans
0.07 %
0.16 %
0.07 %
0.05 %
0.04 %
Non-accrual loans:
$ 35,125
$ 48,966
$ 53,713
$ 57,055
$ 57,250
As a percentage of total loans
0.21 %
0.30 %
0.33 %
0.36 %
0.34 %
As a percentage of total assets
0.07
0.10
0.11
0.12
0.12
CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
12.64 %
12.78 %
13.13 %
13.42 %
13.60 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
13.17
13.32
13.70
14.01
14.21
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
14.75
14.97
15.45
15.90
16.17
Leverage Ratio
7.03
7.08
7.34
7.52
7.60
Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)
6.46
7.36
8.73
9.14
9.37
Equity to Assets Ratio (average)
6.93
8.48
9.00
9.44
9.46
(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS
Net interest income
$ 537,279
$ 498,037
Net interest income (1)
583,572
543,946
Credit loss expense
—
63
Non-interest income:
Trust and investment management fees
76,432
73,188
Service charges on deposit accounts
46,610
39,842
Insurance commissions and fees
28,384
28,086
Interchange and card transaction fees
9,137
8,734
Other charges, commissions and fees
19,514
16,944
Net gain (loss) on securities transactions
—
—
Other
19,240
17,689
Total non-interest income
199,317
184,483
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and wages
228,210
190,493
Employee benefits
44,953
41,264
Net occupancy
55,790
52,701
Technology, furniture and equipment
59,078
56,014
Deposit insurance
7,357
5,805
Intangible amortization
277
387
Other
89,414
78,732
Total non-interest expense
485,079
425,396
Income before income taxes
251,517
257,061
Income taxes
33,301
22,978
Net income
218,216
234,083
Preferred stock dividends
3,338
3,820
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 214,878
$ 230,263
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 3.32
$ 3.59
Earnings per common share - diluted
3.31
3.57
Cash dividends per common share
1.50
1.44
Book value per common share at end of quarter
49.93
66.44
OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES
Period-end common shares
64,123
63,646
Weighted-average common shares - basic
64,082
63,457
Dilutive effect of stock compensation
383
512
Weighted-average common shares - diluted
64,465
63,969
SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS
Return on average assets
0.85 %
1.05 %
Return on average common equity
11.53
11.16
Net interest income to average earning assets
2.45
2.68
(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
As of or for the
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
($ in millions)
Average Balance:
Loans
$ 16,531
$ 17,464
Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program
16,308
14,725
Earning assets
47,611
41,369
Total assets
50,711
44,102
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
18,159
15,888
Interest-bearing deposits
25,690
20,960
Total deposits
43,849
36,848
Shareholders' equity
3,903
4,308
Period-End Balance:
Loans
$ 16,736
$ 16,596
Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program
16,644
14,670
Earning assets
48,404
43,943
Goodwill and intangible assets
656
656
Total assets
51,785
46,698
Total deposits
45,602
38,734
Shareholders' equity
3,347
4,374
Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)
4,221
3,961
ASSET QUALITY
($ in thousands)
Allowance for credit losses on loans:
$ 239,632
$ 255,288
As a percentage of period-end loans
1.43 %
1.54 %
Net charge-offs:
9,102
3,510
Annualized as a percentage of average loans
0.11 %
0.04 %
Non-accrual loans:
$ 35,125
$ 57,250
As a percentage of total loans
0.21 %
0.34 %
As a percentage of total assets
0.07
0.12
CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
12.64 %
13.60 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
13.17
14.21
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
14.75
16.17
Leverage Ratio
7.03
7.60
Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)
6.46
9.37
Equity to Assets Ratio (average)
7.70
9.77
(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)
2022
2021
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST(1)
Earning Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits
0.80 %
0.18 %
0.15 %
0.15 %
0.11 %
Federal funds sold
1.26
0.37
0.22
0.48
0.15
Resell agreements
1.32
0.27
0.25
0.29
0.20
Securities
2.87
2.88
3.08
3.35
3.36
Loans, net of unearned discounts
4.04
3.74
3.89
4.16
4.28
Total earning assets
2.71
2.39
2.36
2.53
2.71
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Savings and interest checking
0.04
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Money market deposit accounts
0.35
0.12
0.11
0.10
0.09
Time accounts
0.64
0.29
0.21
0.24
0.32
Total interest-bearing deposits
0.22
0.08
0.07
0.07
0.06
Total deposits
0.13
0.05
0.04
0.04
0.04
Federal funds purchased
0.84
0.17
0.12
0.13
0.08
Repurchase agreements
0.41
0.10
0.10
0.11
0.11
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures
2.51
1.90
1.81
1.85
1.87
Subordinated notes payable and other notes
4.69
4.69
4.70
4.70
4.70
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.26
0.11
0.10
0.10
0.10
Net interest spread
2.45
2.28
2.26
2.43
2.61
Net interest income to total average earning assets
2.56
2.33
2.31
2.47
2.65
AVERAGE BALANCES
($ in millions)
Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits
$ 13,041
$ 13,766
$ 15,549
$ 15,278
$ 13,347
Federal funds sold
31
14
31
2
21
Resell agreements
3
6
8
8
8
Securities
18,130
17,166
14,436
12,503
12,294
Loans, net of unearned discount
16,674
16,386
15,984
16,189
17,246
Total earning assets
$ 47,880
$ 47,339
$ 46,008
$ 43,980
$ 42,916
Liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Savings and interest checking
$ 12,336
$ 11,954
$ 11,205
$ 10,910
$ 10,882
Money market deposit accounts
12,608
11,859
10,823
10,086
9,790
Time accounts
1,427
1,187
1,114
1,121
1,143
Total interest-bearing deposits
26,371
25,001
23,142
22,117
21,815
Total deposits
44,726
42,962
41,027
39,116
38,271
Federal funds purchased
36
28
27
27
34
Repurchase agreements
1,743
2,052
2,368
2,188
2,059
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures
123
123
126
137
136
Subordinated notes payable and other notes
99
99
99
99
99
Total interest-bearing funds
$ 28,372
$ 27,302
$ 25,762
$ 24,568
$ 24,143
(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.