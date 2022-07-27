Xtel Launches New Data Center in New York City Market

New Facility to Provide Advanced DDoS Protection Options and Enterprise Colocation

NEWARK, N.J., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a rise in cybercrime and digital transformation, Xtel Communications, an innovative telecommunications, cloud and network security solutions specialist, announces its third data center in the sought-after New York market. The facility, located in Newark, New Jersey, adds to the company's growing data center portfolio. Xtel's other facilities are strategically located in Philadelphia at 401 N. Broad, the renowned international gateway, and Plano, Texas.

The addition of this new facility allows Xtel to expand its serviceable footprint of Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) via fiber-optic connections. In addition, the data center will provide robust DDoS attack mitigation options to enable more secure environments. This is especially critical as these types of cybercrimes continue to increase at an alarming rate. In recent years, DDoS attacks have risen by over 151% .

Other key features of Xtel's New York market data center include:

Additional redundancy options for customers seeking more diversity in last mile fiber providers and fiber paths

Direct Connect options to SaaS (Software as a Service) and IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) providers, allowing the end-user customer to directly access these providers without having to traverse the Internet

Strategic enterprise-level colocation services

All Xtel data centers have the ability to maintain, operate, and monitor fiber optic backbone, voice platforms, and data centers. The data centers are part of a high availability `active-active ' network architecture, allowing for immediate service failover and load balancing between the data centers. Each data center is annually recertified for major compliance frameworks, including FedRAMP, FISMA, SSAE18, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and Privacy Shield – GDPR.

"As enterprises and businesses continue to scale and digitally transform, the addition of our New York Market data center adds critical cybersecurity services, connectivity and redundancy to a prominent, stable market with an ever-growing, favorable business climate," states Brian Flynn, President of Xtel. "We continuously invest in our network infrastructure while regularly expanding our services and solutions portfolio to meet ever-changing requirements. We look forward to continued growth in this market and beyond."

Xtel's services and solutions are individually tailored to the organization's needs, goals and budget. The company specializes in Unified Communications, Network Security, Network Connectivity and Voice services.

For more information on Xtel, visit www.xtel.net .

About Xtel Communications

Xtel Communications believes today's businesses need reliable, tailored telecommunications services to succeed. Combining a wide variety of network, cloud, data and voice offerings with a customer-focused and consultative approach, Xtel has been delivering the exact solutions organizations need to communicate and collaborate for over 25 years.

