Pilot Flying J Announces $30,000 in Prizes with Return of Road Warrior Contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the professional truck drivers who keep America moving, Pilot Flying J today announced the return of its annual Road Warrior contest with the largest prize total in history. This year's $30,000 Road Warrior contest will recognize and reward three pro drivers who go the extra mile in their jobs and communities.

From August 1—August 15, 2022, the nation's leading network of travel centers will be accepting nominations of these highway heroes for the chance to be named the 2022 Road Warrior. Submissions should highlight the driver's contributions to the trucking industry, safe driving history, community involvement, miles driven, and other meaningful stories about the hardworking nominee. Three winners will be selected with cash prizes including $15,000 for the grand prize winner, $10,000 for second place, and $5,000 for third place.

"We are honored to recognize the selflessness, dedication, and service of professional truck drivers who are working hard to deliver the goods that we all rely on," said David Hughes, Senior Vice President of Sales for Pilot Flying J. "Our annual Road Warrior contest is an opportunity to highlight those individuals who are role models in the trucking industry and to say thank you to all the drivers out there for letting us be part of your journey to keep the country moving."

To enter*, visit the Road Warrior contest page at pilotflyingj.com/roadwarrior and submit a nomination through August 15 for a professional driver deserving of this recognition. The first, second, and third place winners will be announced at the end of September as part of Driver Appreciation month.

Last year's grand prize winner was Eric Curlett, a Marine Veteran and glass hauler for Maverick Transportation. He was nominated by a fellow driver who described him as "one of the best humans" he has ever met. Eric was chosen for his dedication to the profession, outstanding driver record, and involvement in his community. Learn more about Eric's contribution to the trucking industry and last year's second and third place winners, Eduardo Andrade and David Rosenquist, in this article.

To nominate a professional truck driver, view the official contest rules, and learn more about the Road Warrior contest, visit pilotflyingj.com/roadwarrior.

About Pilot Flying J

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Flying J"), the largest network of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. Details on locations, amenities and rewards are available in the myRewards PlusTM app. More information on Pilot Flying J is available at www.pilotflyingj.com.

Pilot Flying J is part of the Pilot Company family of brands. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 7 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 30,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

