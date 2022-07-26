Vyopta Expands Support for Zoom Phone and Zoom Rooms

Customers can further improve digital collaboration experiences through broad UC & collaboration platform support

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, the leader in digital collaboration and experience optimization, today announced expanded monitoring and analytics support for Zoom. The company has added Zoom Phone and Zoom Rooms to existing support for Zoom Meetings and Zoom Webinars. Since launching in January 2019, Zoom has added three million users to Zoom Phone through Q1 2022.

Vyopta provides multi-vendor monitoring and analytics to transform the digital collaboration experience. It does this by combining technology, workspace, and user insight data across a wide variety of collaboration services, including Zoom, Microsoft, Cisco and Google.

Vyopta's added support for Zoom Phone and Zoom Rooms includes:

Single-pane-of-glass visibility across Zoom (Meetings, Phone, Rooms, Webinars) and other multi-vendor UC/collaboration technologies

Real-time monitoring, quality of experience (QOE) scoring, advanced alerting, and automated reporting

Visibility into isolated incidents and systemic issues, concurrent call usage, dial-outs (emergency, toll-free, and international numbers), and disconnect issues

Actionable insights into tech adoption, utilization and quality of experience to maximize productivity and engagement

Call, endpoint, and peripheral monitoring across various devices and platforms

Vyopta monitors, analyzes, and reports livestream telemetry and insights and stores the related history of the core calling capability and peripherals in the room. This broad support includes endpoints and peripherals made by, Bose, Crestron, Cisco, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Logitech, Jabra, Poly, Surface, Yealink, and many more.

For organizations transitioning to Zoom Phone or Zoom Rooms, Vyopta provides essential visualizations of usage by customer defined categories from all UC/collaboration platforms, making it easier to ensure a smooth adoption.

"We're committed to providing our customers with a holistic view of their collaboration estate," said Jonathan Sass, Vyopta VP of Product Management. "Improving collaboration technology performance is essential to making the customer experience as easy and positive as possible, no matter where collaboration is happening."

Learn more about Vyopta's support for Zoom Phone and Zoom Rooms: https://www.vyopta.com/product/what-we-cover/zoom/ .

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta, a leader in digital user experience management for collaboration, has helped 40 million people collaborate better. Its Technology Insights and Space Insights applications have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta.

