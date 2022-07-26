TSI Healthcare Welcomes Victoria Giambattista, Vice President of Marketing, as Part of Their Growing Leadership Team

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TSI Healthcare, a national leader in the sales and support of customized, specialty specific NextGen® Practice Management and Electronic Health Records software, has announced the reorganization and expansion of their Marketing department. Victoria Giambattista, a seasoned Marketing professional with a proven track record of success has joined TSI Healthcare and will be responsible for all Marketing efforts including brand recognition, developing additional client retention programs, and streamlining and scaling departmental growth.

"TSI's mission is heavily focused around the satisfaction of our clients and employees. A positive, encouraging and creative company culture is held at the highest standard and that's what solidified my decision to make this move," said Ms. Giambattista. "Our customer service is unmatched, and it shows in our client retention rate, which speaks volumes about this organization."

"We are thrilled to have Vicky on our team. As we begin our 26th year of operation, our Marketing department efforts need to be reflective of the advances in our technology and services. We are confident Vicky will help us continue our growth, and strengthen our footprint in each of our specialties we serve," said David Dickson, Jr., President/CEO and Founder of TSI Healthcare.

Prior to TSI Healthcare, Ms. Giambattista led Marketing teams for CareRev, a SaaS-based marketplace platform that empowers nursing professionals, and SRC, a nonprofit, patient safety-centered surgical accreditation body. At TSI Healthcare, she will be a member of the Senior Management Team and will report directly to the CEO.

About TSI Healthcare

TSI Healthcare® is a national leader in the sales and support of customized NextGen® Practice Management and Electronic Health Record software. Our solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of specialty practices through EHR content, top-ranked service, and award-winning software. In addition to core products powered by NextGen, TSI Healthcare also offers Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Solutions, Patient Portal, Population Health Management, Cloud Hosting and more. Our support and service teams include NextGen Certified Professionals, clinicians, and former practice administrators throughout the US, and we provide top-quality services to more than 3,000 ambulatory providers nationwide.

