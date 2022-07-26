SmartBug Media® Expands E-Commerce Expertise Through Enhanced Integrations with Klaviyo Technology Partner Ecosystem

Increased Integrations Will Enable Clients and Customers to Provide More In-Depth Services and Improve Customer Experience

IRVINE, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media ® — a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists B2B businesses, B2C organizations and D2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development — today announced an expanded focus on comprehensive, client-centered solutions through the Klaviyo Technology partner ecosystem.

By utilizing robust MarTech tools in the Klaviyo ecosystem, SmartBug partners in the e-commerce space have a greater opportunity to personalize the customer journey from the moment someone lands on their website through order fulfillment and beyond. Current clients and customers of SmartBug partners can grow their businesses by increasing retention and sales, growing their referral programs, optimizing co-marketing activities, and introducing co-selling opportunities.

"The name of the winning game in the e-commerce space is customer retention, and the tools available to SmartBug's clients grows exponentially with our Klaviyo partnership," Jen Spencer, CEO of SmartBug Media, said. "The expertise available now to our customers positions them for growth."

E-commerce service providers in the Klaviyo ecosystem that are now partnering with SmartBug to help companies utilize a complete portfolio of tools are:

Gatsby for automated community management on social media, scaling influencer marketing and producing high-converting user-generated content. Gatsby gathers social insights on Instagram and TikTok and integrates them with the tools you already know and love, such as Klaviyo, Gorgias, LoyaltyLion, Yotpo, Stamped and more. Reward customers for mentioning your brand on Instagram automatically.

Gorgias, the top-rated and most installed help desk app in the Shopify app store, allows merchants to manage all of their customer communication channels in one platform — email, live chat, SMS, phone calls, Facebook, Instagram, reviews and more — to save time and turn help tickets into revenue opportunities.

Justuno is an on-site conversion optimization software provider offering lead capture, personalized messaging, AI-powered product recommendations and advanced visitor intelligence technology — helping businesses turn visitors into customers. Brands create better website experiences through personalized touchpoints, comprehensive analytics and robust traffic segmentation.

Octane AI is a quiz builder that targets granular, zero-party data and customer preferences. Merchants can discover buyers' favorite scents, if they have oily or dry skin, or if they have pets while collecting an opt-in. Brands can use this essential data to personalize each customer's experience, increasing key performance indicators and sales.

Okendo's customer review platform enables brands to capture and showcase customer-generated content, including product ratings and reviews, photos and videos, and Q&A. After a purchase, Okendo asks for reviews with incentives to increase the likelihood that customers will follow through.

Recharge offers subscription payments solutions to help e-commerce merchants of all sizes launch and scale subscription offerings. Recharge's subscription billing and payment management solutions are designed to help merchants grow by increasing revenue and customer lifetime value while reducing operating costs and churn.

Stamped is a reviews and loyalty platform for e-commerce, helping partners establish brand credibility by giving their customers a voice. Stamped increases new customer acquisition with reviews and retains those customers with loyalty.

Wonderment is a post-purchase experience platform that helps brands increase customer retention through proactive shipping notifications and branded order tracking pages. Wonderment allows brands to showcase FAQs, upsells/cross-sells and promote their loyalty/SMS programs right on their own tracking page instead of redirecting them to a third-party carrier such as UPS or FedEx.

When customers can buy from anywhere, creating a seamless, hassle-free experience makes all the difference in keeping buyers choosing the same merchants for all their shopping needs.

"The online retail market is only getting more competitive, so making the right impression from the very first time a customer lands on a merchant's site through the end experience is critical," Rich Gardner, VP of Global Partnerships of Klaviyo, said. "SmartBug's enhanced commitment to our partner pipeline will be a key differentiator for its customers and clients."

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media ® is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound ® marketing agency assisting B2B businesses, B2C organizations, and D2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development.

As HubSpot's 2021 North America Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is one of its top-performing, elite global solutions partners as well as an Elite Master partner of Klaviyo.

Founded in 2008 as one of the few fully remote agencies, SmartBug is an innovator and trusted authority on creating life-work harmony for its 180-plus employees spread across 35 states and five countries. The company that implemented quarterly Certification Days to foster continuous learning and career development has won two Great Place to Work® and 26 Comparably awards. It has also been named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for five consecutive years and the Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies list three years in a row. With hundreds of awards for client work — and a team holding a combined 1,000-plus marketing certifications — SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. Its services include inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

