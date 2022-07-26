Car donations fuel thousands of life-changing wishes for Make-A-Wish®

The "Wheels for Wishes" program operated by the Car Donation Foundation reaches rare fundraising milestone

PHOENIX, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Start your engines! Make-A-Wish® and the Car Donation Foundation recently announced a significant fundraising milestone of $100 million raised through the "Wheels for Wishes" program. Surpassing the $100 million mark is an achievement that only a few sponsors and supporters have reached since the founding of Make-A-Wish in 1980.

Make-A-Wish America employees pose with the $100 million check made possible by the (PRNewswire)

Since its start in 2010, the Car Donation Foundation has received thousands of donated cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, RVs and even boats, which are then auctioned to new owners or recycled. The proceeds benefit local Make-A-Wish chapters nationwide, funding life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

"Our partnership with the Car Donation Foundation is crucial to creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses," said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-With America. "We are so grateful for their $100 million in support, which has helped thousands of wish kids and families find the emotional and physical strength, and the renewed hope, that they've needed in their fight."

The process to make a tax-deductible donation is simple. People with a vehicle they'd like to donate can fill out a simple form on the Wheels for Wishes website. They will then be contacted within 24 hours to coordinate a pickup using cost-free towing.

The wishes that "Wheels For Wishes" helps to grant can play an important part in the healing process for children with critical illnesses. Parents of wish kids, wish alumni (i.e., former wish recipients) and doctors overwhelmingly agree that wishes can mark a turning point in a child's treatment and can help combat feelings of traumatic stress, hopelessness and depression.

For more information about donating to the "Wheels for Wishes" program, visit www.WheelsForWishes.org.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, operating in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 24,000 volunteers across the U.S., Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 520,000 wishes worldwide; more than 350,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

Make-A-Wish (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Make-A-Wish Foundation of America