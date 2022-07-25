TP-Link Commits to Exclusive NCTC Member Pricing and Product Inventory for Managed Wi-Fi Solutions

ORLANDO, Fla., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NCTC, the National Content & Technology Cooperative, and TP-Link have announced an agreement that will provide NCTC's members with the best possible North American prices and premium access to its inventory of reliable networking devices and accessories. The deal is part of an established partnership that enables communications service providers to offer self-optimizing Wi-Fi, access controls, cyber-security and more.

NCTC (PRNewswire)

The agreement, which was featured at The Independent Show 2022, encompasses a wide-range of TP-Link products, including the Deco4ISP and Omada business line solutions. While many are facing supply chain constraints, TP-Link has volume available now that is ready to ship, meaning NCTC's members can access their products when they need them.

"TP-Link is a terrific NCTC partner. As the IoT, smart home technology and other developments drive an increasingly connected world, our members can use their Deco4ISP and Omada business line products to drive revenue and provide premium, high-speed coverage to virtually any setting or device," said Steve Beardslee, NCTC VP of Video & Broadband Solutions. "By providing the best pricing on TP-Link products, our partnership better equips NCTC's members' customers with the right support and equipment to meet ever-evolving bandwidth needs."

NCTC's managed Wi-Fi service program lets operators offer products that provide complete, fast wireless coverage along with software support solutions to manage all facets of their Wi-Fi offerings. Member benefits from the NCTC program include:

Additional revenue through premium managed subscriber Wi-Fi services

End-to-end support for all TP-Link Wi-Fi products – from training and launch to marketing, maintenance and more

Access to world class services and apps that eliminate customer service representative (CSR) calls and truck rolls, cut down on escalations and reduce subscriber churn

"Since we embarked on our partnership with NCTC, the cooperation and openness with their members has been great," said Sean Montgomery, Director of Sales & Systems Engineering at TP-Link. "Whether members want to improve their subscribers' Wi-Fi, use our back-office solutions for their CSR teams or implement our products for other purposes, we're here to help and have great availability to ship, train and support operators who wish to offer our solutions immediately."

TP-Link has been recognized numerous times by J.D Power as #1 in Customer Satisfaction and consistently ranked by the analyst firm IDC as the leading provider of Wi-Fi devices, supplying distribution to more than 170 countries and serving billions of people worldwide.

About NCTC

The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) was founded as a not-for-profit with one mission: to help members competitively acquire the video programming and vital technologies needed to offer world class services that define their communities' infrastructure with vision, value and purpose. NCTC makes purchasing and implementation easy and affordable for its 700+ independent communications service providers who connect one third of all households and businesses throughout North America and U.S. territories. Going beyond significant cost savings, the organization helps members unlock new revenue through emerging technologies, best practices and new ideas ensuring the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. For nearly 40 years, NCTC has been actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape. For more information, visit: www.nctconline.org

About TP-Link

Founded in 1996, TP-Link is a global provider of reliable networking devices and accessories, involved in all aspects of everyday life. The company is consistently ranked top provider of WLAN products, supplying distribution to more than 170 countries and serving hundreds of millions of people worldwide. For further information visit www.tp-link.com/us

Contacts:

Pam Gillies

NCTC

pgillies@nctconline.org

(720) 594-8085

Paige Perez

TP-Link

paige.perez@tp-link.com

(626) 333-0234

Robert Brownlie

Bob Gold & Associates

robert@bobgoldpr.com

(310) 320-2010

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NCTC