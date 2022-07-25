New Research: 3 in 5 Americans Wish They Ate More Meals with Their Families

The Honey Baked Ham Company® Refreshes Meals Lineup with Options to Fit Families of All Sizes

ATLANTA, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new study about today's mealtime, 3 in 5 Americans are craving more family meals – 49% of respondents said having a family dinner is an "important way to connect," followed by making memories (46%), learning more about family in general (46%) and continuing family traditions (45%). The Honey Baked Ham Company is helping families spend more time together at the table with tasty and convenient New Family Meals in a variety of sizes and price points to fit any family occasion.

"Our research shows that people today are only spending three dinners a week with their families – down from sharing four dinners per week with families in their youth – and preparing a family dinner is often viewed as a stressful event," said Jim Dinkins, CEO of The Honey Baked Ham Company. "We are helping families alleviate some of the stress that comes with meal planning and prep with our easy New Family Meal options perfect for any size family."

Here is what else is happening around America's dinners:

Dinner is stressful for parents. The average parent only makes four home-cooked meals a week, even though they report craving more – 65% find preparing a family meal to be a stressful event.

Meal planning is a myth. While some may have the best intention to plan in advance, 71% of people find themselves planning their dinner the day of the meal.

Made from scratch is desired, even with takeout . The No. 1 factor families consider when getting takeout is that the meal "feels home-cooked."

People loath clean up. When asked about the barriers to preparing a home-cooked meal, 43% of those surveyed said they don't want to deal with the clean-up process, followed by not having the cooking skills (40%) and not having the time (35%).

Manners are important during dinnertime. 67% of people believe having good table manners is an important factor in family dinners. The top 3 universal rules followed today: wash your hands before you sit at the table (49%), don't talk with your mouth full (46%) and don't slurp your food or drink (44%).

To help busy families navigate mealtime, The Honey Baked Ham Company has refreshed its convenient New Family Meals. The meals come in a variety of sizes and price points with easy pickup methods for any family gathering. Families can choose from 8 different, delicious meal options, including those listed below and others:

For families in a rush and craving the taste of a homestyle meal, try the Half Turkey Breast Dinner . The meal includes a half turkey breast – smoked or roasted – a Heat & Serve Side and a 4-pack of King's Hawaiian ® Rolls. Serves up to 4.

For ham-lovers, try the Quarter Boneless Ham Dinner with a Heat & Serve Side and a 4-pack of King's Hawaiian ® Rolls. Serves up to 4.

For the perfect hassle-free dinner or lunch to grab on the way to the beach or to have on hand for a school lunchbox, try the Classic Sandwich 4-Pack with 4 Ham or Turkey Classic Sandwiches. It comes with a choice of 4 bags of chips or 4 deli sides. Serves 4.

For those looking for a quick fun option the whole family will love, try the Take & Bake Sliders . This includes Honey Baked Ham and Swiss cheese on 12 King's Hawaiian ® Rolls with a sweet and savory honey glaze garlic butter. Bakes in 20 minutes and serves up to 4.

For smaller gatherings, try the 1 lb. Slices Dinner with the choice of 1 lb. of ham or turkey slices, a Heat & Serve Side and a 4-pack of King's Hawaiian ® Rolls. Serves up to 2.

For large family get-togethers where you want a little of everything, try the Ham & Turkey Duo Dinner. This includes a quarter ham, a half turkey breast, 2 Heat & Serve Sides and a 12-pack of King's Hawaiian® Rolls. Serves up to 6.

Almost half of Americans prefer ready-to-eat meals (49%) or home-cooked meals (48%), followed by getting takeout (43%) and dining at a restaurant (32%). And they expect family meal prices per person to be: $10.10 for a home-cooked meal, $12 for takeout, $11.60 for fast-food and $12.40 for a sit-down restaurant meal. The New Family Meals start as low as $6.25 per person.

"It's refreshing to know families are still prioritizing family mealtime and that they want to gather around the dinner table more often," added Dinkins. "Family dinners should be a stress-free time to unwind, catch up and reflect all while enjoying a delicious meal. Our New Family Meals provide appetizing options that serve families big and small any day of the week."

The New Family Meals are available to purchase at your nearest HoneyBaked® location or visit honeybaked.com to buy online and pick up in store.

Survey Methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans aged 18 and above was commissioned by The Honey Baked Ham Company between July 11 and July 13, 2022. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research ( AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research ( ESOMAR ).

About The Honey Baked Ham Company®:

For more than 60 years, The Honey Baked Ham Company® has provided customers and their families with delightful food to enjoy for all of life's special moments. HoneyBaked's origins began when founder Harry J. Hoenselaar patented a spiral-slicing ham machine, making way for the first HoneyBaked® Store in Detroit, Michigan. Since that momentous opening in 1957, the family-owned company has grown to more than 400 locations nationwide, serving its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham® with sweet and crunchy glaze, premium turkey breast, heat & serve sides, desserts, sandwiches and more. Offering convenient meals using the best ingredients, HoneyBaked will make every occasion a little more memorable, whether you're dining in the café, picking up or ordering online. For more information visit www.honeybaked.com and connect on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and TikTok.

