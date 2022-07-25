An Olfactive Tale of Knowledge and Pleasure - Amouage Opus XIV - Royal Tobacco

MUSCAT, Oman, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to unearth new discoveries in perfumery, Amouage has released its latest olfactive tale. One of knowledge and aesthetic pleasure, Opus XIV - Royal Tobacco is a fragrant journey along the Tropic of Cancer from Oman to Cuba, connecting Royal Frankincense to Regal Tobacco. The perfume references the tradition of 'El Lector', whose role was to read to cigarmakers in Cuban factories, captivating them with riveting novels like Les Misérables by Victor Hugo and works by Honoré de Balzac, Stendhal, Edgar Allan Poe or Herman Melville until it became an honored ritual as synonymous with the rolling floor as the scent of tobacco. Interpreted by renowned perfumer Cécile Zarokian, a unique accord of Frankincense and Tobacco bursts alive in a novel and rich sensory experience.

Amouage Opus XIV - Royal Tobacco (PRNewswire)

As the 23rd parallel north unites the sundrenched shores of Cuba and Oman, Opus XIV - Royal Tobacco weaves as one their iconic treasures, Royal Frankincense and Tobacco Absolute, hence bearing the name of Royal Tobacco. Both fumigated since the earliest days of recorded history, their vertical signature imprints the entire evolution of the perfume, each enriched with supporting notes that reveal and sublime their complex personality. Aromatic flashes of Cardamom and Elemi light up a voluptuous heart shining with many facets of flowers and balsams casting their reflections upon the Frankincense and Tobacco duo. Emboldened by Benzoin, Labdanum and Myrrh, ambery notes of Vanilla Absolute and Tonka Bean echo the coumarinic depth of Fenugreek while graceful volutes of Prunol, Bulgarian Rose and Osmanthus Absolute evoke the fruitiness and floralcy of high-end cigars. Supported by Anise and Basil, the typically treacly burnt molasses notes of Liquorice act as a link with the choral finale of smoky Birch Tar, Vetiver and Guaiacwood amped up by the glaring animality of Oud. Opus XIV - Royal Tobacco is a daring, lavish, deep and modern creation fit for men and women alike.

"Royal Tobacco is a heady tour de force, inspired by the evocative accord of Tobacco and Frankincense and the cultural innovation that led to new paths of knowledge. Staying true to the Library Collection's original ethos, it chronicles the one instance in the modern era when tobacco (smoke - fūmus) and reading (knowledge) were linked in a collective setting" – noted Renaud Salmon, Creative Director and Chief Experience Officer at Amouage.

Joining the reshaped Library Collection as a true testament to how the search for knowledge transforms our existence, Opus XIV - Royal Tobacco reawakens the legends and cultures surrounding Cuban tobacco – its factories roasting in the summer, its hand rolled cigars, the Lectors' thundering voice quieting the production lines, the heat of embers and the cold ashes – seeking balance through contradiction, to not only strengthen its qualities with warm, deep, and resinous ingredients, but also create a bright floral heart with a sense of aromatic relief. A Tobacco indeed, but a contemporary one and respectful of the nobility of the raw material itself; of the dried, rolled, veined, smoked and leathery leaf.

True to the roots of Amouage, Omani heritage and excellence, Opus XIV – Royal Tobacco is housed in Amouage's iconic "Khanjar"-inspired bottle with an organic ceramic finish in earthy Truffle and Cashmere colours; a true reflection of the craft and authenticity of Oman. Original artworks created by Louise Mertens adorn the packaging and are an integral part of a series of analog art visuals shot by Valentin Abad, and movies shot by Thomas Savary.

Opus XIV - Royal Tobacco and the other fragrances of the Library Collection are available for purchase on Amouage.com and selected Amouage boutiques.

