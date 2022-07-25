Action Network Enters Web3 Through New Partnership with Knights of Degen

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Action Network and Knights of Degen announced a new partnership kicking off this upcoming NFL Season, focused on bridging the gap between sports fans & web3.

The collaboration represents the first partnership between Knights of Degen and a sports media entity and will unlock unique access for the respective sports betting communities, cross-collaboration content, IRL events including an NFL Kick Off event, exclusive contests and more.

Each Knight NFT holder will be provided with a Premium Subscription to Action Network's sports betting content & analytics for free, and the Action community will receive access to new athlete AMAs, contests & educational onboarding to the NFT space. Action Network is joining the Knights of Degen community with the purchase of Knights of Degen NFTs.

"Our partnership with the Knights of Degen will provide their community with direct access to Action's best experts and serve as a bridge between the sports betting and NFT communities,'' said Scott Miller, SVP Commercial for Better Collective-US (Action Network's parent company). "Sports betting is filled with unique one-of-a-kind experiences (just like NFTs) and our entrance into Web3 only furthers our commitment to combining the worlds of sports media and technology."

Knights of Degen is building the premiere, community-led, Web3 sports and entertainment brand. Owning a Knight NFT provides access to a community of passionate sports fans and entrepreneurs, and a new way to experience traditional sports through exclusive contests, betting alpha, sports team ownership (ie. Fan Controlled Football & Wagmi United), athlete AMAs & VIP sports experiences and prizes.

Knights of Degen was founded by a mix of Web3 entrepreneurs & traditional sports personalities - including Tiki Barber, Cynthia Frelund, Jerry Ferrara, Jared Augustine, Drew Austin, Jack Settleman and Blake Jamieson.

"At the core of Knights of Degen, it's about hanging out on Sundays with your friends talking about your action on the game or fantasy scores,'' said former NY Giants Running Back, Tiki Barber. "We think Action Network is the perfect partner to provide great value and service to our community, and we believe KOD is the perfect entrance for traditional sports fans into Web3."

Details on Knights of Degen's full 2022 Fantasy Football offerings can be found here .

About Action Network.

Action Network , a leading source for sports betting news, information, and data, launched in 2018 to serve the sports-betting audience. Each month, through its award-winning app, website, podcasts, social handles, and videos, Action provides tens of millions of fans with credible betting content. In 2021 it was acquired for $240M by Better Collective.

About Better Collective

Better Collective is a global sports betting media group providing platforms that empower and enhance the betting experience for sports fans and iGamers. Aiming to make sports betting more engaging and fun, Better Collective offers a range of editorial content, bookmaker information, data insights, betting tips, iGaming communities and educational tools. Its portfolio of websites include Action Network , Vegasinsider.com , US Bets , SportsHandle.com , Rotogrinders , bettingexpert.com , Futbin.com, and HLTV.org. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO). More information at bettercollective.com .

About Knights of Degen

Knights of Degen is a Web3 membership community for sports fans building a new way to experience sports fandom in the metaverse, with a passionate community of sports fans, bettors & entrepreneurs. Launching in September, 2021, with a collection of 8,888 NFTs , owning a Knight provides ongoing benefits including access to hang with professional athletes and experts in Discord and at IRL events, exclusive contests across sports and entertainment events for special prizes, and opportunities to participate across our KOD Media Network, Fan Controlled Football team and food and beer brands. More information at knightsofdegen.io .

