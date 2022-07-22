Tom Wheelwright, CPA's "The Win-Win Wealth Strategy: 7 Investments the Government Will Pay You To Make" an Instant National Bestseller

The Bestselling Author and Tax Expert's Must-read New Book Hits #4 on the WSJ Bestseller List Its First Week On-Sale

TEMPE, Ariz. , July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Tom Wheelwright, CPA, author, tax expert and CEO of WealthAbility ®, is now a repeat bestselling author, as his new book THE WIN-WIN WEALTH STRATEGY: 7 Investments the Government Will Pay You to Make, published earlier this month, has landed at #4 on the Wall Street Journal bestseller list during its first week of eligibility.

With a proven skill for distilling complicated financial concepts to easy-to-understand (and implement) tips for investors of every size, Wheelwright wrote The Win-Win Wealth Strategy with an eye to help everyday Americans take advantage of the same tax incentives that allow the ultra-wealthy to "avoid" paying taxes, working with the government to decrease an individual's taxes while increasing their wealth—all while utilizing government programs to create jobs, services, and technology for other citizens: A true win-win situation.

"During a time of unprecedented uncertainty and financial confusion, people are more likely than ever to worry about their investments and financial plans, and often feel like other people are getting away with the type of behavior that you and I wouldn't," said Wheelwright. "My book lays out, in simple-to-understand terms, how to take advantage of the same programs and incentives that wealthy folks and businesses have been using for decades. It's not about finding a loophole, it's about making sense of a complicated and confusing system and using it to your advantage. I'm thrilled that so many people are interested in The Win-Win Wealth Strategy, and I'm excited to hear from my many readers about just how they've implemented some of my strategies and improved their own financial security."

With The Win-Win Wealth Strategy, Wheelwright pulls from his decades as a CPA, CEO, and educator to create the ultimate wealth-building guidebook for expert and novice investors alike. The Win-Win Wealth Strategy offers readers specific strategies to maximize ROI in the fields of real estate, technology, insurance, sustainable energy and more, and features a foreword from Robert Kiyosaki, the author of bestseller Rich Dad, Poor Dad, and a long-time client of Wheelwright's. To learn more, visit https://winwinwealthstrategy.com.

About Tom Wheelwright

Tax and wealth expert Tom Wheelwright is a CPA, CEO of WealthAbility®, Rich Dad Advisor, entrepreneur, international speaker, the bestselling author of Tax-Free Wealth. Wheelwright is the CPA for Robert Kiyosaki (Rich Dad Poor Dad) and has spoken on stage on every continent to over 100,000 entrepreneurs, small business owners and investors. He hosts two popular podcasts: The WealthAbility® Show with Tom Wheelwright CPA and The WealthAbility® for CPAs Show.

Wheelwright helps people achieve their financial dreams faster by permanently and legally reducing their taxes. Wheelwright is a contributor to Entrepreneur, Worth, Newsweek and Inc. and his work has been seen in Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and on FOX and Friends, Marketplace / NPR, ABC NewsRadio, and hundreds of other media outlets.

