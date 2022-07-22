Loomis Interim Report January - June 2022

STOCKHOLM, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Record sales and higher operating margin

Reported revenue is the highest ever and operating profit continues to grow during the second quarter. Loomis' strong development is supported by the opening of societies post the pandemic in Europe, and continued success for SafePoint in the USA. Loomis Pay transaction volumes show an encouraging development, and we have now initiated a pilot in Spain.

The Group's second quarter organic growth was 16.1 percent (17.3) and operating margin (EBITA %) was 10.0 percent (9.0). In terms of organic growth Loomis Group have now reported three consecutive quarters with higher revenue than before the pandemic started. Excluding Loomis Pay, operating margin is 10.8 percent (9.6). The quarter's positive development confirms Loomis strength despite significant macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Comments on quarter 2

Revenue for the quarter was SEK 6,217 million (4,779). Real growth was 17.7 percent (22.7) of which organic growth was 16.1 percent (17.3).

Operating income 1) (EBITA) for the period was SEK 620 million (428) and EBITA operating margin was 10.0 percent (9.0). Excluding Loomis Pay , the operating margin amounted to 10.8 percent (9.6).

Operating income (EBIT) before items affecting comparability for the period was SEK 539 million (388) and operating margin (EBIT) before items affecting comparability was 8.7 percent (8.1).

Income before taxes SEK 438 million (338) and net income SEK 296 million (251).

Earnings per share before and after dilution were SEK 4.02 (3.33).

Cash flow 2) from operating activities SEK 644 million (290), equivalent to 104 percent (68) of operating income (EBITA).

Loomis AB repurchased 824,000 own shares during the second quarter.

The Board of Directors has resolved to continue the repurchase of own shares that was initiated earlier this year.

1) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Amortization of acquisition-related intangible fixed assets, Acquisition-related costs and revenue and Items affecting comparability.

2) Cash flow from operating activities is exclusive of impact from IFRS 16.

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com

July 22, 2022

CONTACT:

Kristian Ackeby

Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +46 70 569 69 98

Email: kristian.ackeby@loomis.com

