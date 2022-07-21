FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

ABILENE, Texas, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $60.49 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to earnings of $56.38 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.42 for the second quarter of 2022 compared with $0.40 and $0.39, respectively, for the second quarter of 2021. Through July 20, 2022, the Company has repurchased 244,559 shares of its common stock at an average price of $38.61. Currently, the Company has 4.75 million shares remaining under the share repurchase authorization through July 31, 2023.

As further described below, the results this quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago included (i) an increase in the provision for credit losses of $6.56 million; (ii) a $4.93 million decrease in PPP loan origination fees; and (iii) a $2.56 million decrease in mortgage revenues. Offsetting these items were the following increases (i) in net interest income, excluding lower PPP loan origination fees, of $12.76 million from continued balance sheet growth; (ii) in gains on the sale of investment securities of $1.64 million; and (iii) in interest on loan recoveries of $945 thousand.

"We have been able to keep the momentum that was created from the movement of non-customers to our bank during the pandemic. Our results reflect outstanding growth this quarter reflected by overall loan growth, excluding PPP and held-for-sale loans, of $325.85 million, or 23.5 percent annualized, and deposit growth of $123.16 million, or 4.49 percent annualized, with the addition of over 6,500 net new accounts year-to-date," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "We are excited about our results this quarter while actively monitoring changes in interest rates and the overall economic environment. We are prepared for the opportunities ahead as the Texas economy continues to be strong and resilient. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates," Dueser added.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $98.78 million compared to $90.95 million for the second quarter of 2021. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.28 percent for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 3.22 percent for the first quarter of 2022 and 3.36 percent in the second quarter of 2021. The growth in net interest income was driven by higher average interest-earning assets which increased to $12.49 billion for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $11.30 billion a year ago, partially offset by lower PPP loan origination fees which totaled $313 thousand in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $5.24 million in the second quarter of 2021. PPP loan balances totaled $2.30 million at June 30, 2022.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $5.35 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses of $1.21 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in the Company's provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by strong organic loan growth and a slight decline in the projected economic forecast. At June 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses totaled $71.93 million, or 1.22 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $62.14 million at June 30, 2021, or 1.17 percent of loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $8.72 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $6.75 million at June 30, 2021.

For the second quarter of 2022, net recoveries totaled $916 thousand compared to net recoveries of $203 thousand for the second quarter of 2021. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.43 percent at June 30, 2022, compared with 0.57 percent at June 30, 2021. Classified loans totaled $152.67 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $174.99 million at June 30, 2021.

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $37.32 million compared to $34.67 million for the second quarter of 2021, representing a net increase of $2.64 million from the following:

Trust fees increased $1.05 million to $9.74 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $8.69 million for the second quarter of 2021 driven mainly by the continued increase in oil and gas revenue.

Service charges on deposits increased $1.11 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to the continued increase in net new accounts.

ATM, interchange, and credit card fees increased $715 thousand for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter a year ago primary due to an increase in debit cards issued. Effective July 1, 2022 , the Company became subject to regulations imposed by the Federal Reserve that will reduce future interchange revenue (aka. "Durbin Amendment").

Mortgage income was $5.73 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $8.29 million for the second quarter of 2021 due to lower overall origination volumes and margins.

Recoveries of interest on previously charged-off or nonaccrual loans totaled $1.65 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $704 thousand for the second quarter of 2021.

Gains on sales of securities were $1.65 million during the second quarter of 2022 compared to $5 thousand for the second quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $58.33 million compared to $59.37 million for the second quarter of 2021, as a result of the following:

Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs totaled $33.15 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $35.05 million in the second quarter of 2021 reflecting annual merit-based and market driven pay increases effective March 1, 2022 offset by lower mortgage compensation expenses of $1.49 million and a decrease of $803 thousand in profit sharing expenses.

Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $858 thousand for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, primarily related to increases in FDIC insurance, deposit account charge-offs, interchange processing costs, and loan processing costs.

The Company's efficiency ratio improved to 41.83 percent for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 45.94 percent for the second quarter of 2021.

As of June 30, 2022, consolidated total assets were $13.26 billion compared to $12.33 billion at June 30, 2021. Loans totaled $5.88 billion at June 30, 2022, compared with loans of $5.30 billion at June 30, 2021. Loans, excluding PPP loans, grew $325.85 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $540.10 million for the first half of 2022. Deposits totaled $11.12 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $9.78 billion at June 30, 2021.

Shareholders' equity was $1.33 billion as of June 30, 2022, compared to $1.49 billion and $1.72 billion at March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively, as a result of changes in other comprehensive income ("OCI") due to increasing interest rates over the last two quarters. The unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $400.51 million at June 30, 2022, compared to an unrealized loss of $209.58 million at March 31, 2022 and an unrealized gain of $136.49 million at June 30, 2021.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

































FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)

































































As of



2022



2021

ASSETS

June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Cash and due from banks $ 242,665

$ 203,187

$ 205,053

$ 201,901

$ 190,061

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

222,899



394,566



323,535



359,241



654,531

Investment securities

6,215,036



6,502,495



6,573,179



6,119,984



5,578,048

Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans

5,876,281



5,550,430



5,336,179



5,147,160



4,984,210

PPP loans

2,301



15,739



52,793



139,334



320,392

Total loans, held-for-investment

5,878,582



5,566,169



5,388,972



5,286,494



5,304,602

Allowance for loan losses

(71,932)



(66,913)



(63,465)



(63,370)



(62,138)

Net loans, held-for-investment

5,806,650



5,499,256



5,325,507



5,223,124



5,242,464

Loans, held-for-sale

26,445



27,670



37,810



47,721



61,802

Premises and equipment, net

149,280



150,168



149,764



147,516



147,655

Goodwill

313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481

Other intangible assets

2,658



2,978



3,298



3,689



4,087

Other assets

281,098



220,399



170,834



126,601



136,954

Total assets $ 13,260,212

$ 13,314,200

$ 13,102,461

$ 12,543,258

$ 12,329,083

































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 4,104,034

$ 3,978,724

$ 3,780,230

$ 3,574,405

$ 3,427,038

Interest-bearing deposits

7,018,949



7,021,101



6,786,258



6,318,712



6,354,656

Total deposits

11,122,983



10,999,825



10,566,488



9,893,117



9,781,694

Borrowings

768,364



758,595



671,152



648,679



549,969

Trade date payable

-



-



-



174,236



189,838

Other liabilities

39,847



67,031



105,597



93,491



87,213

Shareholders' equity

1,329,018



1,488,749



1,759,224



1,733,735



1,720,369

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,260,212

$ 13,314,200

$ 13,102,461

$ 12,543,258

$ 12,329,083



































Quarter Ended



2022



2021

INCOME STATEMENTS

June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Interest income $ 101,981

$ 97,009

$ 95,995

$ 97,198

$ 92,602

Interest expense

3,199



1,570



1,187



1,416



1,653

Net interest income

98,782



95,439



94,808



95,782



90,949

Provision for credit losses

5,350



4,782



2,064



-



(1,206)

Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

93,432



90,657



92,744



95,782



92,155

Noninterest income

37,317



34,881



34,903



37,726



34,673

Noninterest expense

58,333



59,225



61,672



62,939



59,374

Net income before income taxes

72,416



66,313



65,975



70,569



67,454

Income tax expense

11,922



10,341



10,638



11,641



11,075

Net income $ 60,494

$ 55,972

$ 55,337

$ 58,928

$ 56,379

































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic $ 0.42

$ 0.39

$ 0.39

$ 0.41

$ 0.40

Net income - diluted

0.42



0.39



0.39



0.41



0.39

Cash dividends declared

0.17



0.15



0.15



0.15



0.15

Book value

9.32



10.43



12.34



12.17



12.08

Tangible book value

7.10



8.21



10.12



9.94



9.85

Market value

39.27



44.12



50.84



45.95



49.13

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,586,601



142,704,495



142,532,116



142,467,687



142,359,774

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,682,251



142,558,743



142,437,804



142,334,449



142,245,555

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,238,669



143,302,063



143,251,521



143,218,920



143,164,611

































































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets

1.82 %

1.71 %

1.74 %

1.90 %

1.89 % Return on average equity

17.26



13.53



12.63



13.43



13.38

Return on average tangible equity

22.27



16.68



15.45



16.43



16.48

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.28



3.22



3.29



3.41



3.36

Efficiency ratio

41.83



44.16



46.18



45.88



45.94



































































Six Months Ended



















June 30,

















INCOME STATEMENTS

2022



2021



















Interest income $ 198,990

$ 183,212



















Interest expense

4,769



3,439



















Net interest income

194,221



179,773



















Provision for credit losses

10,132



(3,203)



















Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

184,089



182,976



















Noninterest income

72,198



69,548



















Noninterest expense

117,558



117,098



















Net income before income taxes

138,729



135,426



















Income tax expense

22,263



22,129



















Net income $ 116,466

$ 113,297



















































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic $ 0.82

$ 0.80



















Net income - diluted

0.81



0.79



















Cash dividends declared

0.32



0.28



















Book value

9.32



12.08



















Tangible book value

7.10



9.85



















Market value $ 39.27

$ 49.13



















Shares outstanding - end of period

142,586,601



142,359,774



















Average outstanding shares - basic

142,620,838



142,196,190



















Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,273,391



143,102,608



















































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets

1.77 %

1.97 %

















Return on average equity

15.24



13.61



















Return on average tangible equity

19.18



16.78



















Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.25



3.45



















Efficiency ratio

42.97



45.65





















































FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)

































Quarter Ended



2022



2021

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Balance at beginning of period $ 66,913

$ 63,465

$ 63,370

$ 62,138

$ 62,974

Loans charged off

(275)



(659)



(3,067)



(1,475)



(392)

Loan recoveries

1,191



360



783



2,707



595

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

916



(299)



(2,284)



1,232



203

Provision for loan losses

4,103



3,747



2,379



-



(1,039)

Balance at end of period $ 71,932

$ 66,913

$ 63,465

$ 63,370

$ 62,138

































ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS





























Balance at beginning of period $ 7,471

$ 6,436

$ 6,751

$ 6,751

$ 6,918

Provision for unfunded commitments

1,247



1,035



(315)



-



(167)

Balance at end of period $ 8,718

$ 7,471

$ 6,436

$ 6,751

$ 6,751

































Allowance for loan losses /





























period-end loans held-for-investment

1.22 %

1.20 %

1.18 %

1.20 %

1.17 % Allowance for loan losses /





























nonperforming loans

281.90



232.71



200.33



250.92



208.45

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans





























(annualized)

(0.06)



0.02



0.17



(0.09)



(0.02)



































































Quarter Ended



2022



2021

COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT

June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Commercial:





























C&I $ 837,627

$ 822,310

$ 784,282

$ 680,263

$ 662,711

PPP

2,301



15,739



52,793



139,334



320,392

Municipal

200,577



191,799



177,905



165,847



179,356

Total Commercial

1,040,505



1,029,848



1,014,980



985,444



1,162,459

Agriculture

90,420



82,883



98,089



98,947



95,212

Real Estate:





























Construction & Development

928,644



806,211



749,793



656,530



550,928

Farm

250,028



225,942



217,220



203,064



185,288

Non-Owner Occupied CRE

636,432



636,160



623,434



674,958



673,608

Owner Occupied CRE

909,899



881,181



821,653



824,231



820,055

Residential

1,412,125



1,352,162



1,334,419



1,328,798



1,328,474

Total Real Estate

4,137,128



3,901,656



3,746,519



3,687,581



3,558,353

Consumer:





























Auto

468,147



419,818



405,416



394,072



383,764

Non-Auto

142,382



131,964



123,968



120,450



104,814

Total Consumer

610,529



551,782



529,384



514,522



488,578

































Total loans held-for-investment $ 5,878,582

$ 5,566,169

$ 5,388,972

$ 5,286,494

$ 5,304,602

































SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION





























Special Mention $ 46,512

$ 47,445

$ 55,670

$ 53,620

$ 54,497

Substandard

106,156



104,715



105,515



112,151



120,497

Doubtful

-



-



-



-



-

Total classified loans $ 152,668

$ 152,160

$ 161,185

$ 165,771

$ 174,994

































NONPERFORMING ASSETS





























Nonaccrual loans $ 25,475

$ 28,723

$ 31,652

$ 25,210

$ 29,786

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

20



20



21



22



23

Accruing loans 90 days past due

22



11



8



23



-

Total nonperforming loans

25,517



28,754



31,681



25,255



29,809

Foreclosed assets

-



-



2,477



28



305

Total nonperforming assets $ 25,517

$ 28,754

$ 34,158

$ 25,283

$ 30,114

































As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.43 %

0.52 %

0.63 %

0.48 %

0.57 % As a % of end of period total assets

0.19



0.22



0.26



0.20



0.24



































































Quarter Ended



2022



2021

CAPITAL RATIOS

June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

18.50 %

19.00 %

19.35 %

19.71 %

20.04 % Tier 1 capital ratio

18.50



19.00



19.35



19.71



20.04

Total capital ratio

19.54



20.01



20.34



20.76



21.12

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.65



10.78



11.13



11.19



11.10

Tangible common equity ratio

7.83



9.02



11.28



11.59



11.68

Equity/Assets ratio

10.02



11.18



13.43



13.82



13.95



































Quarter Ended



2022



2021

NONINTEREST INCOME

June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Trust fees $ 9,742

$ 9,817

$ 9,670

$ 9,484

$ 8,692

Service charges on deposits

6,038



5,706



5,762



5,673



4,928

ATM, interchange and credit card fees

10,568



9,528



9,955



9,793



9,853

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

5,728



6,333



6,272



8,788



8,291

Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

1,648



31



1



1



5

Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

18



1,084



107



27



1

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

6



(10)



(3)



(6)



74

Interest on loan recoveries

1,649



283



1,207



1,746



704

Other noninterest income

1,920



2,109



1,932



2,220



2,125

Total noninterest income $ 37,317

$ 34,881

$ 34,903

$ 37,726

$ 34,673

































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 31,840

$ 32,540

$ 31,876

$ 34,460

$ 32,936

Profit sharing expense

1,307



1,598



3,099



2,630



2,110

Net occupancy expense

3,292



3,225



3,333



3,288



3,241

Equipment expense

2,346



2,257



2,382



2,450



2,177

FDIC insurance premiums

904



869



848



815



766

ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

3,201



2,968



3,227



2,935



3,039

Legal, tax and professional fees

2,513



2,957



2,835



2,893



3,352

Audit fees

450



451



423



466



430

Printing, stationery and supplies

501



540



664



432



489

Amortization of intangible assets

320



320



391



398



412

Advertising, meals and public relations

1,554



1,493



1,842



1,746



1,392

Operational and other losses

782



596



1,385



1,087



534

Software amortization and expense

2,522



2,457



2,817



2,855



2,829

Other noninterest expense

6,801



6,954



6,550



6,484



5,667

Total noninterest expense $ 58,333

$ 59,225

$ 61,672

$ 62,939

$ 59,374

































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 3,366

$ 3,782

$ 3,841

$ 3,670

$ 3,633



































































Six Months Ended



















June 30,

















NONINTEREST INCOME

2022



2021



















Trust fees $ 19,559

$ 16,991



















Service charges on deposits

11,744



9,721



















ATM, interchange and credit card fees

20,096



18,530



















Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

12,061



18,185



















Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

1,679



813



















Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

1,102



56



















Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

(4)



219



















Interest on loan recoveries

1,932



1,086



















Other noninterest income

4,029



3,947



















Total noninterest income $ 72,198

$ 69,548



















































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 64,380

$ 65,572



















Profit sharing expense

2,905



4,405



















Net occupancy expense

6,517



6,388



















Equipment expense

4,603



4,341



















FDIC insurance premiums

1,773



1,467



















ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

6,169



5,811



















Legal, tax and professional fees

5,470



6,078



















Audit fees

901



870



















Printing, stationery and supplies

1,041



814



















Amortization of intangible assets

640



824



















Advertising, meals and public relations

3,047



2,780



















Operational and other losses

1,378



821



















Software amortization and expense

4,979



5,448



















Other noninterest expense

13,755



11,479



















Total noninterest expense $ 117,558

$ 117,098



















































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 7,148

$ 7,180





















































FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022





Mar. 31, 2022



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 1,466

$ 5



1.45 %





$ 1,015

$ 1



0.52 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

288,784



547



0.76









171,970



94



0.22

Taxable securities

4,101,751



19,151



1.87









4,231,949



17,823



1.68

Tax exempt securities

2,376,324



17,166



2.89









2,612,025



18,107



2.77

Loans

5,720,804



68,478



4.80









5,487,538



64,766



4.79

Total interest-earning assets

12,489,129

$ 105,347



3.38 %







12,504,497

$ 100,791



3.27 % Noninterest-earning assets

825,711





















744,810













Total assets $ 13,314,840



















$ 13,249,307













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 7,049,041

$ 2,967



0.17 %





$ 6,898,059

$ 1,369



0.08 % Borrowings

730,477



232



0.13









781,314



201



0.10

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,779,518

$ 3,199



0.16 %







7,679,373

$ 1,570



0.08 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

4,064,207





















3,827,451













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 65,475





















64,999













Shareholders' equity

1,405,640





















1,677,484













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,314,840



















$ 13,249,307

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 102,148



3.28 %











$ 99,221



3.22 %













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2021





Sept. 30, 2021



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 82

$ -



0.48 %





$ 1,554

$ 2



0.51 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

320,102



124



0.15









612,551



236



0.15

Taxable securities

3,590,137



13,556



1.51









3,081,215



12,122



1.57

Tax exempt securities

2,636,360



18,163



2.76









2,542,606



17,701



2.78

Loans

5,347,069



67,993



5.04









5,337,807



70,807



5.26

Total interest-earning assets

11,893,750

$ 99,836



3.33 %







11,575,733

$ 100,868



3.46 % Noninterest-earning assets

726,932





















705,099













Total assets $ 12,620,682



















$ 12,280,832













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 6,399,343

$ 1,110



0.07 %





$ 6,346,267

$ 1,340



0.08 % Borrowings

639,725



77



0.05









599,934



76



0.05

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,039,068

$ 1,187



0.07 %







6,946,201

$ 1,416



0.08 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,744,848





















3,490,685













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 99,091





















103,446













Shareholders' equity

1,737,675





















1,740,500













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,620,682



















$ 12,280,832

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 98,649



3.29 %











$ 99,452



3.41 %













































Three Months Ended

























June 30, 2021



























Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





























Balance



Interest



Rate

























Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 3,049

$ 4



0.54 %























Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

796,835



211



0.11

























Taxable securities

2,656,211



11,449



1.72

























Tax exempt securities

2,461,924



17,410



2.83

























Loans

5,383,781



67,161



5.00

























Total interest-earning assets

11,301,800

$ 96,235



3.42 %























Noninterest-earning assets

692,282





































Total assets $ 11,994,082





































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 6,229,991

$ 1,560



0.10 %























Borrowings

527,669



93



0.07

























Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,757,660

$ 1,653



0.10 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,439,683





































Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 106,994





































Shareholders' equity

1,689,745





































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,994,082

















































































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 94,582



3.36 %





































































Six Months Ended





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022





June 30, 2021



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 1,241

$ 7



1.07 %





$ 2,499

$ 7



0.56 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

230,700



641



0.56









717,423



370



0.10

Taxable securities

4,166,490



36,974



1.77









2,454,933



21,712



1.77

Tax exempt securities

2,493,523



35,273



2.83









2,415,527



34,389



2.85

Loans

5,604,815



133,243



4.79









5,340,207



133,914



5.06

Total interest-earning assets

12,496,769

$ 206,138



3.33 %







10,930,589

$ 190,392



3.51 % Noninterest-earning assets

785,486





















696,393













Total assets $ 13,282,255



















$ 11,626,982













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 6,973,967

$ 4,336



0.13 %





$ 6,073,981

$ 3,255



0.11 % Borrowings

755,755



433



0.12









492,341



184



0.08

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,729,722

$ 4,769



0.12 %







6,566,322

$ 3,439



0.11 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,946,483





















3,278,067













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 65,239





















103,307













Shareholders' equity

1,540,811





















1,679,286













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,282,255



















$ 11,626,982

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 201,369



3.25 %











$ 186,953



3.45 %

























































































View original content:

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.