Emma Thompson's Recent Nude Scene Inspires #NextTribeRealBodyChallenge for women 45+

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The dog days of summer and triple digit temperatures have women all over the country stripping and taking selfies for a good cause: to show the world that women of a certain age have nothing to be ashamed of. No matter what society tells them, their bodies are worthy of love and appreciation.

To show that women over 45 have nothing to be ashamed of, NextTribe is posting healthy, anonymous photos of naked bodies

"That scene should be a public service ad," Jeannie Ralston, founder of NextTribe, wrote on social media in reference to Emma Thompson's radical full-frontal performance in the new movie, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. "And a pivotal moment in our own acceptance of our less-than-perfect bodies."

Ralston was already thinking of ways NextTribe could reinforce the validating message Thompson's scene conveyed when she read this quote by the 63-year-old actress: "So if you want the world to change, and you want the iconography of the female body to change, then you better be a part of the change."

Today, NextTribe is launching the Real Body Challenge on Instagram, which will publish photos of women over 45 standing naturally without clothes or without their face showing. NextTribe will blur the photo at appropriate places and post each anonymous shot on its Instagram account, with the woman's age and a quote about how she felt while capturing the photo and her reason participating in this challenge.

The first photo, of a 61 year old, was published today. Her comment: "It's hard not to pose or suck in my stomach, but I'm trying to view my body as my longtime home, through a lens not tainted by society's judgment or expectations."

Hoping to encourage women to view their bodies in a more positive light (and the world to see women as they really are), NextTribe will post images under the hashtag #NextTribeRealBodyChallenge.

